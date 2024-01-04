Overview: Two legendary golfers Sadi Onito (R.I.P) and Deo Akope will have different tournaments played in May 2024; hosted in Jinja and Entebbe respectively.

The Uganda Golf Union (UGU) has released the congested calendar for the year, 2024.

From January to December, there are several events and tournaments lined up.

The prestigious Uganda Golf Open series will take place between 22nd August and 7th September 2024 at the par-71 Entebbe Club.

The series has the juniors, ladies, seniors, amateurs and professionals.

Godfrey Nsubuga hoists the Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship trophy | Credit: John Batanudde

The Entebbe Junior Open will open the way on 26th January 2024 at Entebbe club. The same month has Rotary EMF/S.F.O Classic (Tororo), Professor Mutebile Memorial Tournament (Kabale), Lady Captain’s putter (Mbarara), Venus open (Toro club0 and the captain’s bell tournament in Jinja.

February:

February 2024 will tee off with the Victoria Cup (between Uganda and Kenya) at the Uganda Golf Club – Kampala.

Other events in February shall be Yusuf Memorial (Mary Louise Simkins Memorial club – Namulonge), Challenger’s open (Jinja), Nile Golf Cup (Jinja) and Mbarara Ladies Classic – SMARK Africa at Mbarara sports Club.

L-R: Ibrahim Bagalana, Joseph Cwinya-ai, Godfrey Nsubuga and Michael Tumusiime are all members of the Uganda Golf national team Credit: John Batanudde

March:

In March, there shall be the Entebbe Ladies open, Kitante Open (Uganda Golf lub), Equity Rwenzori Open (Toro Club), Elgon Open (Mbale Sports Club), Afro Jazz on the Nile Golf series (Jinja club), Uganda Seniors Open Western Region (Mbarara Sports Club), I&M Katogo Invitational (Entebbe) , Lady Captain’s Prize (Uganda Golf Club), Singleton match play qualifier (Entebbe) and the Ireland @ 100 Fundraiser in Entebbe.

April:

The month of April has Mbarara Open (Mbarara Sports Club), Chairman’s Putter (Jinja club), Lira Memorial Tournament (Lira Golf Club), Singleton match play round 1 (Entebbe), Captain’s prize (Uganda Golf Club) and the Tana Memorial Open in Tororo.

Lady golfers enjoy a light moment on the course

May:

The Deo Akope Challenge tournament comes with a debut in May 2024.

Other tournaments will be the Mayombo open (Toro club), Singleton match play round 2 (Entebbe), Nkoregamba Golf Tournament (Mbarara), Namulonge Ladies Open (Mary Louise Skimins Memorial Golf club), Absa Captain’s Bell (Uganda Golf Club), Saadi Onito Open (Jinja) and Mbale Ladies (Mbale).

Legendary Golfer Deo Akope

June:

June will have Mbale Ladies Open, Hima Captain’s Putter/Entebbe vs Namulonge (Entebbe), Women’s Golf Cup (Entebbe), West Nile Open (West Nile club, Arua), Uganda Seniors Open Eastern region (Jinja), Rotary on the Green fundraiser (Uganda Golf Club), Singleton match play round three (Entebbe), Cows & Horns (Mbarara Sports Club), Gadies and Lentlemen (Uganda Golf Club), Kabalega Open (Kinyara Golf Club), JBG Seniors (Toro club) and I&M Katogo Invitational (Entebbe Club).

Uganda Golf Legend Sadi Onito. He won a record 12 titles of the Uganda Amateur Golf Open

July:

Several tournaments are lined up in July to include Mbarara Preparatory Open, Lira Ladies Open, Idd Tournament (Kabale), Mbale Open, Chairman’s prize (Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club), NCBA Corporate Day (Uganda Golf Club), Tororo Open, Kabaka Coronation Golf Tournament (Uganda Golf Open), Chairman’s Cup (Entebbe) and Absa Toro Ladies Open (Toro club).

August:

Before the tee-off for the annual Uganda Golf Open series, there will be the ULGU Fundraiser at Uganda Golf Club, West Nile Ladies Open, Uganda Seniors Open Northern Region (Arua), Longe Reunion – Homecoming (Namulonge), Watoto Fundraiser, Rukundo Open (Kabale), UGC Ladies Open (Kampala), Uganda Open (seniors, ladies and amateurs) in Entebbe.

September:

The Uganda Golf Open series will continue in September with the professionals tournament, still in Entebbe.

This will be followed by the singleton match play semi-finals (Entebe club), Breast Cancer fundraiser (Uganda Golf Club) and I&M Katogo Invitational (Entebbe club).

Golfers pose for a group photo at the I&M Bank Invitational golf tournament

October:

October 2024 is ear-marked for the Lira Open, Coffee Cup (Mbale), NCBA Golf Series (Entebbe Club, Uganda Seniors Open central region (Mehta Golf Club), Singleton grand finale (Entebbe club), WEP/CHCAI Golf tournament (Mbarara), Jinja Ladies Open (Jinja club), Trustees Tournament (Toro club) and the Entebbe Open (Entebbe club).

November:

The Entebbe Open will climax in November, then the Namulonge open, Mugyenzi Memorial Tournament (Kabale Sports Club), Kakira Open (Jinja), Cross Country Challenge (Uganda Golf Club), Clash of Titans (Entebbe), Mbarara Ladies Open, Interclub Golf Challenge (Uganda Golf Club) Kinyara Open (Masindi), Gorillas in the Mist (Kabale Sports Club) and Mukwano Open (Toro club).

A golfer moments before swinging

December:

The last month of the year will also be busy with action on various golf courses in the country.

Mbarara Sports Club shall host the Kashari-Ibanda Vs rest of the world, Eastern open at Mbale Sports Club, Hima Toro Open, I&M Katogo Invitational (Entebbe club), Uganda Seniors Open (Uganda Golf Club), Kenya Day (Uganda Golf Club), West Nile Memorial Tournament (West Nile Club) and the season ender; White Horse Inn Open at Kabale Sports Club.

Meanwhile, the year 2024 will also witness the change of leadership as the Annual General Assembly convenes.

Moses Matisko, president of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) | Credit: David Isabirye

The full Uganda Golf Union (UGU) Calendar for 2024: