Cricket Cranes owned 2023 by qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA but in 2024, Victoria Pearls will seek to be on the right side of history.

Victoria Pearls have been to the Global T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2018 and only managed to finish 6th out of eight countries but after six years and with more experience 2024 gives them a better shot at the World Cup.

In 2018, the squad was Captained by Kevin Awino and included the likes of Janet Mbabazi, Consy Aweko, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina and Immaculate Nakisuyi who now form the core of the current Victoria Pearls squad.

Janet Mbabazi and Rita Musamali have shared the last two awards for the Best Female Player of the Year and both were critical in the successful qualifiers campaign at home in December last year. Stephanie Nampiina stepped up with the bat in the key games with Captain Consy Aweko taking the lead with the ball.

Victoria Pearls will face seven teams that include Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, Vanuatu, Zimbabwe, USA, Thailand and UAE at the global qualifiers. Apart from Vanuatu, USA and Sri Lanka, the Ugandans have some experience against the rest of the competition at the qualifiers.

The global will feature 10 teams with the Top 2 sides moving on to the World Cup in Bangladesh later in the year. Ireland and Sri Lanka who were at the last World Cup will be favourites but with the gap closely quickly in women’s cricket each of the sides has a chance.

The Victoria Pearls will use the All African Games in March and a trip to Nigeria to tune up for the qualifiers and a preparation trip to India to make sure they have the best chance at the qualifiers. If they can sort out their batting at the top mostly because Proscovia Alako and Kevin Apio don’t seem to be working well together at the top even though they are both capable. Uganda always needed a rescue act from the mid-order in the qualifiers to get over bad starts. Irene Alumo had an off tournament and the team somehow needs to find a place for Patricia Malemikia to make the tail longer.

Like the qualifiers at home, the priority will be making the finals then later think about winning the tournament altogether.

If the men were able to qualify for the World Cup then the women can drink from the same cup of blessings.