Overview: Entebbe Pride is among the clubs that progressed to the third round of the 50th edition for Stanbic Uganda Cup (Buganda Region). Others were Lugazi Stars, Sparks Soccer Club, Super Eagles Lugongwe, Kira United, Masaka City Young Simba, Synergy, Kiwanga United and Simba.

50th Stanbic Uganda Cup:

Buganda Region – Preliminary Round 2 Results:

· Entebbe Pride 0 (4) – 0 (2) Ntugasaze

· Lugazi Stars 6-1 Entebbe Pride B

· Uganda Sports Arena 2-5 Sparks Soccer Club

· Kick 4 Africa 0-2 Super Eagles Lugongwe

· Kira United 2-0 Buyala

· Masaka City 2-0 Luweero United

· Young Simba 1-0 Happy Boys Kagaba

· Synergy 2 (6) – 2 (5) Nantabulirwa One

· Bajjo United 1 (5) – 1 (6) Kiwanga United

· Wobulenzi United 1 (2) – 1 (4) Simba

The 50th Stanbic Uganda Cup for Buganda region preliminary round two was successfully completed on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Action between Entebbe Pride and Ntugasaze at Works Playground

Entebbe Pride eliminated visiting Ntugasaze 4-2 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less at Works Playground in Entebbe Municipality.

Fred Ntege, a goalkeeper with Entebbe Pride was the hero as he saved two penalties from Mitya Busuluuwa and Michael Kimera Kimmich.

Fred Ntege dives to his right to save a penalty taken by Michael Kimera Kimmich

Rashid Kazungu, Christopher Birungi, April Ndahura scored for Entebbe Pride in the shoot-out.

Only Akugizibwe missed his kick.

Ntugasaze’s two goals in the shoot-out came from Elias Kiyemba and Pario Calvin.

It was a physical battle between Entebbe Pride and Ntugasaze

Action between Entebbe Pride and Ntugasaze at Works playground

Referee James Kasibante officiated Entebbe Pride and Ntugasaze

Other results:

Lugazi Stars humiliated visiting Entebbe Pride B 6-1, Sparks Soccer Club humbled Uganda Sports Arena 5-2 and Super Eagles Lugongwe beat Kick 4 Africa 2-0.

In other results, Kira United edged Buyala 2-0, the same result that Masaka City recorded over Luweero United.

Young Simba piped Happy Boys Kagaba 1-0 at the Bombo Military Stadium.

Three other matches ended in stalemates and were decided by penalties.

Synergy eliminated Nantabulirwa One 6-5 in post-match penalties after a two all draw in normal time.

Bajjo United fell 5-6 to Kiwanga United in shoot-out after a 1-all draw.

Wobulenzi United and Simba duel also ended 1-goal apiece with Simba progressing 4-2 in the tense post match penalties.

Preliminary Round III:

The next games will be on Thursday, 11th January 2024 during the third round of the preliminary section.

Synergy will host Entebbe Pride at Ndeeba Kayunga playground, Young Simba entertains Kiwanga United in Bombo, Kira United takes on Super Eagles Lugongwe in Kira, Sparks will play Simba in Kirondo whilst Lugazi Stars shall square up against Masaka City in Buikwe.

Ntugasaze players in a talk session

Next Matches (Preliminary Round III)

Thursday, 11th January 2023

· Synergy Vs Entebbe Pride – Ndeeba – Kayunga

· Young Simba Vs Kiwanga United – Bombo Military Barracks

· Kira United Vs Super Eagles Lugongwe – Kira

· Sparks Vs Simba – Kirondo

· Lugazi Stars Vs Masaka City – Buikwe

Preliminary round 1 Results:

· Synergy 5-1 Kisoga United

· Manyangwa 0-3 Wobulenzi United

· Young Simba 3-1 Garuga Stars

· Luweero United 2-0 Nakifuma United

· Kakiri Town Council 0-2 Happy Boys Kagaba

· Entebbe 0-2 Ntugasaze

· Entebbe Pride 2-1 Buwambo United

· Zanta United 1-2 Super Eagles Lugongwe

· Wakibombo 1-2 Lugazi Stars

· Entebbe Pride B 1-0 Nyendo

· Uganda Sports Arena 1-0 Katale

· Sparks Soccer Club 1-0 Expendables Academy

· Kick 4 Africa 1-0 Lukaya Town Council

· Buikwe Red Stars 2(3) – 2 (5) Kira United

· Hope Foundation 1(6) – 1 (7) Kiwanga United

· Bajjo United 1(4) -1(2) Seeta United

· Simba Vs Free Stars (Abandoned)

· Nantabulirwa One Vs Kikyusa Ravens (Not Played *Kikyusa Ravens arrived late)

· Kajjansi United Vs Masaka City (Not Played *Kajjansi United arrived late)

· Buyala Vs Nyendo (Not Played)