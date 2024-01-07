Overview: In three matches, MYDA scored 9 goals and conceded none against Team Church (2-0), Ateker (4-0) and Basere Super Eagles (3-0).

50th Stanbic Uganda Cup

MYDA’s Journey so far:

Preliminary round Results:

MYDA 2-0 Team Church

MYDA 4-0 Ateker

MYDA 3-0 Basere Super Eagles

MYDA Football Club is through to the round of 64 in the 50th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The development follows a string of impressive results during the different preliminary rounds in the North East region.

Through this smooth progress, there have been two constants; Allan Oyiwoth’s goals and MYDA’s clean sheet victories.

In three matches, MYDA scored 9 goals and conceded none against Team Church (2-0), Ateker (4-0) and Basere Super Eagles (3-0).

Against Team Church, team captain Oyirwoth and Julius Otim were on the score sheet.

Oyirwoth, also a Uganda Cranes player returned with a hat-trick against Ateker and another goal from Thomas Ogema during the 4-0 hammering of Ateker.

MYDA as well surged 3-0 over Basere Super Eagles at the Kongunga primary school playground in Kumi.

MYDA now awaits the draw at the round of 64 where they will battle from other different clubs in Uganda across the various regions, FUFA Big League and the elite Star Times Uganda Premier League clubs.

