Overview: Sports Tourism, specifically golf, could attract high net-worth investors to Uganda. The speakers promised to return to Uganda with their families for tourism - Deputy Speaker for Parliament of Uganda Rt. Hon Thomas Tayebwa remarked.

Golf remains one of the key elite and gentlemen’s sports disciplines in the recreation eco-system.

It is one game for networking, geling the players as they go about their business for a round or two around the golf course.

On the side-lines of the 27th Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in Uganda, the delegates took to the golf course at the breathe-taking picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo and Entebbe club in Wakiso District.

L-R: Rt Hon Fatafehi Vikilani (Tonga), Rt Hon. Seah Kian Peng (Singapore) and Uganda’s Thomas Tayebwa discuss as they play golf

Led by the host, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, the delegates perfected their mojo with the decent swing, chip (approach) and elegantly putting hole after hole to perfection.

Rt. Hon Tayebwa was joined by Rt Hon. Seah Kian Peng, the Speaker of Parliament of Singapore and Rt. Hon Fatafehi Vikilani, the Speaker of Parliament of Tonga.

The trio were later joined by Japan Ambassador to Uganda Fukuzawa Hidemoto for another round in Entebbe on Sunday morning.

Speakers joined by Japan Ambassador to Uganda Fukuzawa Hidemoto in a selfie moment at Entebbe club, the oldest golf course in East and Central Africa.

Speaker of Singapore Rt Hon Seah Kian Peng swings off as Rt Hon Tayebwa and Rt. Hon Fatafehi Vikilani look on

Of course, it goes without a saying, as the golfing business progressed, the discussions about the various topics continued.

“We had a very good round of golf with the delegates. Sports Tourism, specifically golf, could attract high net-worth investors to Uganda. The speakers promised to return to Uganda with their families for tourism” Rt. Hon Tayebwa commented.

Rt. Hon Fatafehi Vikilani, the Speaker of Parliament of Tonga chips the ball from the rough

Speaker of Singapore Rt Hon. Seah Kian Peng in action

Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa follows the flight of his ball at Entebbe Club after swinging off

The delegates also visited other places as Quality Chemicals factory and Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC) in Entebbe where they freely interacted with the wild animals that are kept at zoo for rehabilitation and education purposes.

These Commonwealth delegates also planted different species of tress to foster environmental conservation.

Such a conference aims to maintain, foster and encourage impartiality and fairness on the part of speakers and presiding officers of Parliaments, and promote knowledge and understanding of parliamentary democracy.

The topics of discussion ranged from Environment, Climate Change and the role of Parliament; Diverse and Inclusive parliament (youth and gender sensitivity), security measures for parliamentarians and parliaments, health and wellbeing support in parliaments and the role of speakers and presiding officers.

Meanwhile, India has been confirmed as the next host for the 28th conference of CommonWealth speakers and Presiding officers.

L-R Thomas Tayebwa, Rt Hon Seah Kian Peng and Rt Hon Fatafehi Vikilani in a walk-way at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo