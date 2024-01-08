Overview: Egypt, seven time winners of the AFCON trophy, Morocco, Nigeria, Ghana, Tunisia, Zambia, South Africa and hosts Cote D’Voire are other countries that stand in Senagal's way for the title.

Tournament: 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Duration: 13 th January – 11 th February 2024

13 January – 11 February 2024 Host Country: Cote D’Ivoire

Cote D’Ivoire Venues: Abidjan (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium), Bouake City (Stade de la Paix Stadium), Korhogo City (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium), San Pedro city (Laurent Pokou Stadium), Yamoussoukro City (Charles Konan Banny Stadium)

African Cup of Nations (AFCON) reigning champions Senegal face a stern test of character as the tournament kicks off in a few day’s time in Cote D’Ivoire.

The Lions of Terenga come to the championship with huge expectations as they target a successful title defence.

Led by former international Aliou Cisse, Senegal has an array of stars led by Sadio Mane of Al Nassr Sports Club.

Sadio Mane

Other key players include goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli), Fode Ballo Toure (Fulham), Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Illiman Ndiaye (Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) and Ismaila Sarr (Marseille), among others.

Mane and the rest of his teammates will be expected to produce their “A” game as they strieve to defend the title.

Egypt, seven time winners of the AFCON trophy, Morocco, Nigeria, Ghana, Tunisia, Zambia, South Africa and hosts Cote D’Voire are other countries that stand in Lion’s way for the title.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates

Senegal is pooled in group C alongside three other Western African countries Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia and will be based n Yamoussoukro city at the Charles Konan Banny stadium.

In group A, hosts Cote D’Ivoire will face off with Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Record champions Egypt will square up against Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique in group B.

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola are in group D.

Group E has Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia.

Another pre-tournament favourite Morocco is pooled in group F alongside Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and CECAFA region’s only representatives, Tanzania.

The tournament will officially kick off on 13th January and close on 11th February 2024.

Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé

Venues:

There are five cities that will host this tournament. The capital Abidjan has two stadia; Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé and Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

There is Bouake City (Stade de la Paix Stadium), Korhogo City (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium), San Pedro city (Laurent Pokou Stadium) and Yamoussoukro City (Charles Konan Banny Stadium).

Groups:

A: Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau

Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia

Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia F: Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, Tanzania