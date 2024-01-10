Overview: Two Ugandans Abraham Ainamani (295) and David Amooti Kamulindwa (296) were among the foreign legion that made the treasured cut to partake on the Ug.Shs 24,000,000 total prize money kitty courtesy of Absa bank.

Sigona Leg Safari Tours 2023-2024:

Winner : Greg Snow – 69, 69, 68, 71 (277)

: Greg Snow – 69, 69, 68, 71 (277) 1st Runners up: Kibugu Njoroge – 72, 72, 67, 67 (278)

Others:

Abraham Ainamani – 74, 70, 75, 76 (295)

David Kamulindwa – 72, 73, 78, 73 (296)

Kenyan professional golfer Greg Snow won the Safari Tour leg at Sigona golf club with a total gross of 277 in four rounds (-11).

Snow scored 3-under 69 during round one and two apiece, improved to 4-under 68 during the third round and finalized with 1-under 71 on day four.

Greg Snow

In total, he recorded 21 birdies, 1 eagle, 12 bogies and 27 pars.

Kibugu Njoroge finished second with 278 (-10) as Mohit Mediratta was third (281).

Simon Ngige and legendary professional Dismas Indiza tied in fourth place with 282 (-6) apiece for the top five positions.

Two Ugandans Abraham Ainamani (295) and David Amooti Kamulindwa (296) were among the foreign legion that made the treasured cut to partake on the Ug.Shs 24,000,000 total prize money kitty courtesy of Absa bank.

Abraham Ainamani

David Kamulindwa Amooti follows flight of his ball

Missed the cut:

Tadeo Rodel Gaita, Ronald Rugumayo, Marvin Kibirige, Vincent Byamukama, Ronald Otile, Adolf Muhumuza, Phillip Kasozi, Hussein Bagalana and lady professional Irene Nakalembe are the Ugandans who missed the cut after the opening two rounds.

Six Kenya amateurs took part with none making the cut.

The Sigona leg was the third event of the Safari Tours. This will be followed by one at Limuru Country Club (13th to 17th January 2024), Muthaiga (January 27th to 31st 2024) and the last one at Karen (February 3rd to 7th 2024).