The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Saturday January 13 with hosts Ivory Coast battling Guinea Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

All 24 teams at the finals have submitted their final squad lists of 27 members although only 23 make the match day squad.

As per tournament regulations, a country is allowed to replaced an injured player within 24 hours before playing their first game.

Check out each country’s FINAL SQUAD by Clicking on the name of the nation in each group.

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia.

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.

SOURCE: CAF