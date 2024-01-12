Overview: The total field in Limuru has 67 players in action with the cut determined after the 36 holes in the opening two rounds.

Event : Safari Tour – Limuru Leg

: Safari Tour – Limuru Leg Dates : 14 th to 17 th January 2024

: 14 to 17 January 2024 Venue: Limuru Country Club, Limuru

Ten Uganda Professional golfers will take part in the Safari Tour leg at Limuru country club.

The four round championship tees off on 14th January and will climax on the 17th January 2024.

Abraham Ainamani, Marvin Kibirige, Ronald Rugumayo, Phillip Kasozi, Tadeo Rodel Gaita, Vincent Byamukama, David Kamulindwa, Hussein Bagalana, Ronald Otile and the only lady Irene Nakalembe are the Ugandans in the draw.

Ronald Rugumayo

Phillip Kasozi putts

A bulk of Kenyan professional golfers take the lion share in this leg.

The other professionals are from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Namibia and Rwanda.

There will be two tee points; on the 1st and 10th tees during the opening round.

Ainamani will drive off in the opening pool on the first tee alongside the Kenyan duo of Gabriel Chibale and Nelson Simwa at 7:30 AM.

At the same time, on the 10th tee, Kibirige will play alongside David Wakhu and Shem Orwenyo.

Rugumayo, Erick Ooko and Andrew Chelogoi will swing into action at 7:40 AM, off the 1st tee.

From the 10th Tee, Kasozi, Alfred Nandwa and an amateur Tanish Gudhka will commence at 7:40 AM.

Two Ugandans Gaita and Kamulindwa will play with Kenyan John Karichu at 7:50 AM, off the first tee.

At 8:10 AM, Nakalembe will play with Simon Njogu and Kibugu Muthai, off the 10th tee.

Byamukama drives off with Abraham Galgalo and legendary professional Dismas Indiza at 8:30 AM from the 10th tee.

Amateur Malik Taimur, Bagalana Hussein and John Kagiri will tee off from the 1st tee-box at 8:40 AM.

These will be followed by James Karanja, Ronald Otile and Samuel Njoroge at 8:50 AM (first tee).

The total field has 67 players in action with the cut determined after the 36 holes in the opening two rounds.

After the Limuru leg, the golfers will switch their focus to events at Muthaiga (January 27th to 31st 2024) and the last one at Karen (February 3rd to 7th 2024).

Last week, the golfers played at Sigona, won by Kenyan Greg Snow with -11 (277 gross in 4 rounds).