AFCON 2023:

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Cameroon recovered from a goal down to share the spoils with a 10-man Guinea side during the 1-all draw in group C at the 2023 AFCON in Yammoussoukro city.

Guinea took the early lead through Mohamed Bayo in the 10th minute at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Bayo, a forward who features at Le Havre Football Club in the French Ligue one tapped home following goal melee for the lead.

Mohamed Bayo of Guinea celebrates the game opener | Credit: CAF Media

Guinea were reduced to 10 men after a VAR-reviewed stab on the foot of Cameroonian by captain Francois Kamano of Abha club in the Saudi Pro league.

Cameroon’s equalizer came from Toulouse forward Frank Magri six minutes into the second stanza of the game.

Rigobert Song’s side remained dominant given their numerical advantage but Guinea remained solid, composed and organized at the back not to concede.

Defending champions Senegal lead group C following the earlier 3-0 win FCON defense with a 3-0 win over The Gambia.

Man of the match Lamine Camara struck a brace and Pape Gueye had the other for a dominant Senegal.

The Gambia played the entire second half with 10 men after a sending off for Cardiff City Adams Ebou in the 8th minute of added time.

Next Games in Group C:

Senegal will take on Cameroon on Friday, 19th January 2024 at 8 PM.

The same game at 11 PM will see wounded The Gambia face Guinea.

Other Results:

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau