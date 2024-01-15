Overview: Rodrigues had the last smile with a goal in added time as Cape Verde surged to a famous victory that puts them top of group B. During the other group encounter, Mozambique held record AFCON champions Egypt to a 2-all draw.

AFCON 2023:

Group B:

Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Cape Verde humbled Ghana 2-1 during group B of the on-going AFCON 2023 at Stade Felix Houphouet in Boigny city on Sunday night.

Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Mendes Rodrigues strikes inspired the Blue Sharks to a famous victory.

Alexander Kwebena Baidoo Djiku’s early equalizer for the Black Stars turned into a mere consolation.

Monteiro put Cape Verde ahead in the 17th minute as they led 1-0 by the mandatory half time break.

The Black Stars had a goal disallowed from Majeed Ashimeru in the 35th minute through Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Ghana returned solid and found the equalizer through Djiku’s powerful header off

Rodrigues had the last smile with a goal in added time as Cape Verde surged to a famous victory that puts them top of group B.

During the other group encounter, Mozambique held record AFCON champions Egypt to a 2-all draw.

Mostafa Mohamed and Mohamed Salah scored for Egypt whilst Witi and Clesio Bauque got the goals for Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Defending champions Senegal, led by Sadio Mane face off against The Gambia at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro during the early kick off.

Later, Cameroon will face Guinea at the same venue later in the evening.

Team Line Ups: