Safari Tour Series 2023-2024 (Limuru Country Club)

Final Leaderboard (4 Rounds)

Winner: Dismas Indiza (Kenya) – 70, 72, 67, 65 (274)

2: Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 67, 67, 69, 72 (283)

T3: Greg Snow (Kenya) – 72, 72, 68, 71 (283)

T3: Samuel Njoroge – 71, 70, 72, 70 (283)

5: Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 67, 73, 69, 75 (284)

6: Kibugu Njoroge (Kenya) – 69,72, 74, 71 (286)

T7: David Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 73, 72, 70, 72 (287)

T7: Mediratta Mohit (Kenya) – 76, 67, 76, 68 (287)

9: John Kagiri (Kenya) – 75, 69, 71, 73 (288)

T10: Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 72, 71, 78, 73 (289)

T10: Tadeo Gaita Rodell (Uganda) – 69, 73, 70, 77 (289)

T12: Abraham Ainamani (Uganda) – 75, 71, 74, 70 (290)

T12: CJ Wangai (Uganda) – 68, 77, 73, 72 (290)

Dismas Indiza was crowned as the champion of the Safari Tour leg at Limuru Golf Country club on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Indiza scored an outstanding 7-under 65 during the final round to amass a total of 274 gross in four rounds having earlier played 70, 72 and 67.

For the final round, Indiza had 8 birdies on holes 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 17 and 18 with 9 pars (1, 2, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16) and a single bogie on hole 3.

Dismas Indiza lifts the Safari Tour trophy

Indiza recieves his dummy cheque

Indiza pocketed Kshs 150,000 (at least Ug.Shs 3,588,313) for his sweat.

Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya scored 67, 67, 69, 72 (283) to finish second.

Two Kenyans Greg Snow and Samuel Njoroge tied for third place with 283 gross apiece.

Daniel Nduva and Kibugu Njoroge finished 5th and 6th respectively with 284 and 286.

The best placed Ugandan professional was David Kamulindwa, jointly tied in 7th position alongside Kenyan Mediratta Mohit with 287 gross each.

David Kamulindwa reads the line

“It was a fair round. I played level (72 gross) and would have been better if I had avoided the four bogies (on holes 2, 5, 9 and 17). I am now getting set for the Muthaiga leg” Kamulindwa who had four birdies and ten pars attested to Kawowo Sports.

John Kagiri (Kenya) was 9th with 288 as two Ugandans; Ronald Rugumayo and Tadeo Gaita Rodell tied on 289 apiece in 10th place.

Rugumayo completed the final round with 4-under 68, including an eye-catching Eagle on par-4 hole 12.

Abraham Ainamani and CJ Wangai were tied in 12th place with 290 gross apiece.

The total field of 67 players were involved from the start before the cut of 21 golfers was made after the opening 36 holes in two rounds.