The golfing fraternity officially opens up with their first tournament in the 2024 with the MTN Monthly tee championship for January in Entebbe Municipality.

At least 150 golfers are booked for the day-long event at the lake-side golfing facility on Saturday, 20th January.

The numbers are expected to swell as the golfers return from the festive and new year celebrations.

MTN Monthly Tee Golf Action in Entebbe

Therefore, the January MTN monthly Tee tournament is one where the golfers will dust off the rust off their drivers, pitching wedges, irons and putters to swing, chip and putt to the pins with perfection.

Some of the early bird bookings are Alex Mukasa, Patrick Matu, Nicholas Kebba and Pamela Tumusiime, teeing off as early as 7:30 AM.

Action during the 2023 MTN Monthly Tee tournament

These will be closely followed by Boniface Toko, Ronald Kasozi, Mathias Kalule and Luke Nyakarahuka at 7:40 AM.

Entebbe club chairman Jacob Byamukama swings off at 9:40 AM with the company of Peter Atwine, Peter Kagumya and John Paul Namoma.

Peter Magona and Serwano Walusimbi will play in same group on Saturday, 20th January 2024

Serwano Walusimbi, Entebbe club captain will tee off with Peter Magona, Paul Katuramu and Mark Kaddumukasa at 11:00 AM.

The Attorney General for the Republic of Uganda Kiryowa Kiwanuka is booked for 12:30 PM with the usual playing mates; Elly Mukasa, Edward Kabuchu and Andrew Kibaya.

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda drives off at 2:00 PM with John Basabose, Evelyn Atukunda and Next Media boss Kin Karisa.

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda (L) and MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge at the unveiling of the laying of the foundation stone at the Halfway House at Entebbe Club on 16th December 2023

The tournament mode of play will be medal with an awards ceremony after the day closes at the 19th hole.

The MTN monthly tee tournament is played once every month at Entebbe club with fully sponsorship from the telecommunications giants MTN Uganda.

Other tournaments that will be staged in Entebbe include the signature Singleton match play challenge, Entebbe Open, Entebbe Ladies, Deo Akope Challenge, Inter clubs challenges, the prestigious Uganda Open, among others.

Entebbe Club’s 18th green