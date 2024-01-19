Overview: There are 10 seniors on the provisional team and 4 juniors who will embark on the preparations before the final team will be confirmed by the head coach Flavia Namakula and manager, Sam Kacungira.

Victoria Cup 2023

31st January – Official practice round & flag raising ceremony

1st – 3rd February – Playing days

3rd February – Closing Ceremony

Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

The Uganda Golf Union (UGU) has named the national teams (seniors and juniors) prior to the 2023 Victoria Cup at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

There are 10 seniors on the provisional team and 4 juniors who will embark on the preparations before the final team will be confirmed by the head coach Flavia Namakula and manager, Sam Kacungira.

Joseph Cwinya-ai

Andrew Ssekibejja, Uganda Open winner in 2022 is part of the provisional squad

Amon Bwambale

Among the seniors on the team include Joseph Cwinya-ai, Ibrahim Bagalana, Michael Tumusiime, Morris Ashaba, John Musimenta, Reagan Akena, Andrew Ssekibejja, Amon Bwambale, Titus Okwong and Joseph Kasozi.

The four juniors are Brian Mugabi, Elton Thembo, Cosmos Ociti and Ibrahim Ssemakula.

The team heads to residential training on 22nd January 2024 before the final squad will be announced on 25th January 2024.

Anthony Agaba, secretary of the Uganda Golf Union also released the detailed roadmap for the team Uganda’s preparations.

“A committee headed by Dr Jackson Were (vice president of Uganda Golf Union) has been set up to organize the event” Agaba’s statement reads.

Reagan Joseph Akena with coach Flavia Namakula

The Victoria Cup is an annual golf tournament between the national teams of Uganda and Kenya.

In 2022, the tournament returned after a two-year absence at Limuru club in Nairobi, Kenya with Kenya winning the tournament.

The 2023 edition was not held after a request from Kenya to postpone the event.