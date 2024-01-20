Overview: Angola and Burkina Faso are joint top of group D at the on-going AFCON 2023 Tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

AFCON 2023 Group D (Round 2):

Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Angola Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Angola edged Mauritania 3-2 in their second group game at the 24-nation championship at Stade Bouake on Saturday, 20th January 2024.

Gelson Dala notched a brace and Miguel Vieira Deivi (Gilberto) added the other for Angola.

Amar Sidi Bouna and Aboubakary Koita got the goals for Mauritania.

Dala opened the scoring business on the day with a strike on the half hour mark past lanky goalkeeper Niasse Babacar.

Bouna found the equalizer in the 43rd minute with a brilliant solo goal as the two countries headed to the half time recess level.

Dala restored the Antelopes’ lead five minutes into the second half following an energetic run from deep inside his own half before finishing past the goalkeeper.

Moments later, Miguel made it 3-1 three minutes ahead off a left footed finish from an acute angle for the comfortable lead.

Koita scored for Mauritania in the 58th minute with a stunning scorcher past goalkeeper Adilson Cipriano to keep pushing for a tense finish but Angola held their mantle, earning three deserved points.

Earlier in the same group, Algeria and Burkina Faso played to a 2-all draw.

Baghdad Bounedjah netted a brace for Algeria whilst Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore (penalty) were on target for Burkina Faso.

Angola and Burkina Faso are joint top with 4 points apiece heading to their head-to-head clash on Wednesday.

Algeria has garnered two points from two matches and currently lies third ahead of their final group game against already eliminated Mauritania.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Namibia Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau