Uganda Women’s National Football Team midfielder Joan Nabirye has completed a move to Russian outfit, Spartak Moscow.

The combative midfielder was on Saturday unveiled on a two-year deal.

Nabirye who featured for Belarus side FK Minsk last year became a free agent early this year after parting ways with the club.

According to reliable reports, Nabirye has been in touch with the newly promoted team and impressed them after watching her in action.

She becomes the second Ugandan to join the Russian Women Super League after Fauzia Najjemba who plays for Dynamo Moscow.

Nabirye has previously played for Asubo Ladies and Kampala Queens in Uganda plus Kenya’s Vihiga Queens.