James Joash Okema lit up the January 2024 MTN Monthly Tee Golf championship with an eye-catching ace (Hole-in-one shot).

Using a Titlest 2 black pro V ball with an 8 Iron club, Okema hit the ace on par-3 hole number 12 on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Playing off handicap 22, Okema’s historic feat was witnessed by Michael Ssekadde, Timothy Okanya and Timothy Lwanga on the sunny afternoon.

James Joash Okema smiles at Entebbe Club | Credit: David Isabirye

“It feels great” he told Kawowo Sports after holing out on the par 4 hole 18.

“I am excited because this is unique. This was my first ever hole-in-one” Okema who commenced golf in 2022 revealed.

Okema is a management consultant at Decimus Advisory attests that he yearns to replicate the deed as he continues to play golf for years and decades.

“I want to continue playing the sport (Golf) and achieve more success” Okema added.

James Joash Okema places his ball before playing | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Herbert Opolot (handicap 19) was the overall winner at the January MTN Tee with 65 nett score.

Opolot beat a big field of 172 other golfers that graced this championship.

Herbert Opolot recieves his plaque from the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka | Credit: David Isabirye

Kin Karisa (right) receives his plaque | Credit: David Isabirye

Other top performers:

Kin Karisa championed group A men with 75 nett ahead of Paul Habyarimana (76 nett).

Kirarira Twijukye took group B (68 nett) and Mathias Zzungu was runners up with 69 nett.

In group C, Louis Tumukunde was best with 66 nett, a stroke better than Entebbe Club chairperson Eng. Jacob Byamukama.

For the seniors category (55 years and above), Entienne Marin was outstanding with 74 Nett.

Jovia Tugume won the ladies cluster with 71 Nett ahead of Ruth Mugisha (73 nett).

Obiga Omia (69 nett) took the guest category.

Entebbe club captain Serwano Walusimbi anticipates a great golfing year.

“We had a great turn up for the January MTN Monthly Tee tournament. As a club, we are looking forward a massive upgrade and maintenance of the course facilities as we host other tournaments; including the Uganda Open” Walusimbi remarked.

The MTN monthly tee tournament is played once every month at Entebbe club for a period of 12 months with the grand MTN Tee of Tees held in December.

