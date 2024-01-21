Overview: Mali gets to four points and lead group E. Namibia who squares up against South Africa on Sunday night are on three points.

AFCON 2023 Group E (Round 2):

· Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Mali and Tunisia share the spoils during a 1-all affair in group E of the AFCON 2023.

Lassine Sinayoko lit up the crowd at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium with the opening goal after 10 minutes.

The AJ Auxerre forward hit a bullet shot with the left foot before it razed off the lower bottom post and cut across to kiss the net for the opener.

The joy was short-lived when U.S Lecce’s Hamza Rafia leveled the matter 10 minutes later.

There were no further goals in this duel as these two countries shared the spoils 1-all.

Tunisia’s equalizer against Mali | Credit: CAF Media

Tunisia 1-1 Mali highlights | Credit: CAF Media

Mali gets to four points and lead group E. Namibia who squares up against South Africa on Sunday night are on three points.

Maximum points for Namibia will see them through to the round of 16.

Tunisia has one point from two matches and South Africa is yet to earn a point.

Other games on Sunday:

In group F; Democratic Republic of Congo will take on Moroco at 5:00 PM in San Pedro.

Zambia will then face Tanzania at 8:00 PM (Stade de San Pedro).

All Results So far:

Group F:

· Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

·

Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Group E:

· Mali 2-0 South Africa

· Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

· Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Group D:

· Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

· Algeria 1-1 Angola

· Mauritania 2-3 Angola

· Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group C:

· Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

· Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

· Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

· Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

Group B:

· Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

· Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

· Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

· Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

· Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

· Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

· Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

· Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau