Sunday January 21, 2024

Stade Laurent Pokou 5pm (EAT)

Morocco’s Atlas Lions seek to confirm their place in the round of 16 but DR Congo stands in their way in Group F.

The 2022 World Cup semifinalists come into the game on the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Tanzania in their opening game and will look to build on that.

On the other hand, DR Congo Leopards drew 1-1 with Zambia’s Chipolopolo in a game they dominated but wasted several goal scoring chances to win the game.

Stats, interesting facts and figures ahead of the clash.

Morocco are unbeaten against DR Congo in the last three meetings (W1, D2).

However, DR Congo beat Morocco 1-0 in the 2017 Afcon round 16 clash enroute to the quarter-finals.

DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre has previously managed Moroccan club Wydad AC.

Youssef En-Nesyri ended a six-match goal drought for club and country with a goal against Tanzania.

DR Congo’s Brentford forward scored his sixth goal for club and country with a goal against Zambia.

Five of DR Congo’s last seven games had 0-0 scores at half-time.