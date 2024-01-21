State Minister for Sport Peter Ogwang left the nation guessing with his statements on whether Mandela National Stadium, Namboole will be ready to host Uganda Cranes’ next home matches.

The Cranes host Botswana and Algeria on June 5 and 8 respectively but that could still be away from home after Shadow Minister for Sport Geoffrey Kayemba Ssolo revealed Namboole won’t be ready.

“I can authoritatively tell the country that Namboole stadium will not be ready for the next Uganda Cranes home matches due to snail speed exhibited in the process, despite the 98bn Shs given to them,” Kayemba, revealed on his X handle after inspecting the project.

“Ogwang, are u ready to apologize for the 3rd time?” Kayemba, also Member of Parliament for Bukomasimbi South tagged his colleague who has consistently given timelines for Namboole’s readiness but none came to fruition.

That prompted Ogwang to make a response to Kayemba’s claims but stunningly, he didn’t ascertain whether the stadium will be ready by June but assured Ugandans it will be complete before end of 2024.

“Mandela National Stadium will be ready to host National Team (s) this year,” he said on his official X handle.

Why Kayemba could be right?

At the moment, the track at Namboole isn’t fixed yet and according to experts, it takes not less than four months for it to be operational.

Despite the playing surface (football) being ready, it would be unwise to host matches with an incomplete track which isn’t fixed yet.

Since the Namboole renovation started and no stadia meeting the Caf and Fifa standards for international matches, Uganda has hosted matches in Egypt, Cameroon and Morocco among other countries.