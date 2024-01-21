Overview: Herbert Opolot emerged as the overall winner with a 65 nett score during the 2024 January 2024 MTN Monthly Tee at the par-71 Entebbe club.

Where else could the golfers be for the opening event of the year 2024 than Entebbe Club?

The MTN monthly golf tee championship officially got underway with the January edition at the 1901 founded par-71 lake side golf facility.

This was one championship that many golfers returned following the festive and new year break after a grueling 2023.

A massive field of 173 golfer braced the friendly sunny weather conditions for the medal format of play event.

Herbert Opolot receives his plaque from the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Herbert Opolot was overall winner

By close of business, handicap 19 golfer, Herbert Opolot emerged as the overall winner with a 65 nett score.

“I had a perfect round that I enjoyed. I am happy for the victory” Opolot spoke of his win at the 19th hole as he picked up the wooden crafted plaque.

Next Media Chief Executive Officer Kin Karisa took charge of the men group A pool with 75 nett.

Karisa was a stroke better than Paul Habyarimana.

Kin Karisa (Left)

Other top performers:

Kirarira Twijukye took group B (68 nett) and Mathias Zzungu was runners up with 69 nett.

In group C, Louis Tumukunde was best with 66 nett, a stroke better than Entebbe Club chairperson Eng. Jacob Byamukama.

For the seniors’ category (55 years and above), Etienne Marin was outstanding with 74 Nett.

Jovia Tugume (right) receives her plaque

Jovia Tugume won the ladies cluster with 71 Nett ahead of Ruth Mugisha (73 nett).

Obiga Omia (69 nett) was the outstanding guest.

Ace specialist:

James Joash Okema, a management consultant with Decimus Advisory struck a hole-in-one (an ace) on the par-3 hole 12.

Okema, a handicap 22 golfer used a Titlest 2 black pro V ball with an 8 Iron club.

The feat was witnessed by Michael Ssekadde, Timothy Okanya and Timothy Lwanga.

James Joash Okema shows off the ball the he sunk in an ace at Entebbe Club | Credit: David Isabirye

“It feels great. I am excited because this is unique. This was my first ever hole-in-one. I want to continue playing the sport (Golf) and achieve more success” Okema who was rewarded with Whiskey bottle stated.

Entebbe Club hosts the MTN monthly Tee tournament once every month, and the club captain anticipates a great championship throughout the year with the other events, including the Uganda Open coming up.

“We had a great turn up for the January MTN Monthly Tee tournament. As a club, we are looking forward a massive upgrade and maintenance of the course facilities as we host other tournaments; including the Uganda Open” Walusimbi stated.

The tournament climax will be held in December 2024 with the grand MTN tee of tees after cumulative scores for all the golfers.

January 2024 MTN Monthly Tee Championship:

Top performers:

Overall Winner: Herbert Opolot – 65 Nett

Group A:

Winner : Kin Karisa – 75 Nett

: Kin Karisa – 75 Nett Runners up: Paul Habyarimana – 76 Nett

Group B:

Winner : Kirarira Twijukye – 68 Nett

: Kirarira Twijukye – 68 Nett Runners up: Mathias Zungu – 69 Nett

Group C:

Winner : Louis Tumukunde – 66 Nett

: Louis Tumukunde – 66 Nett Runners up: Jacob Byamukama – 67 Nett

Seniors: Etienne Marin – 74 Nett

Ladies:

Winner : Jovia Tugume – 71 Nett

: Jovia Tugume – 71 Nett Runners up: Ruth Mugisha – 73 Nett

Guest Winner: Obiga Omia – 69 Nett

Hole-in-One: James Joash Okema (On Hole 12)