Monday 22 January 2024

Ivory Coast vs Eq. Guinea – Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium, Ebimpe 8pm

Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria – Felix Houphouet-Boigny 8pm

Hosts Ivory Coast must beat tricky Equatorial Guinea in their last Group A game on Monday to ensure direct qualification to the round of 16.

The Elephants beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their opening game but a defeat against Nigeria left them with a huge task against a side that is unbeaten so far in the group.

Equatorial Guinea top the group at the moment after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria on day one and emphatically seeing off Guinea Bissau 4-2 in their last outing.

The hosts camp is boosted by the availability of Sebastien Haller who has missed the last two games through injury.

In the same group, Nigeria will hope to join the party in the next round but must overcome stubborn Guinea Bissau.

The Super Eagles, despite a slow start stunned the hosts with a 1-0 win and a draw will take them to the next round regardless of results from the other game.

At the moment, they sit second with 4 points, same as leaders Equatorial Guinea while Guinea Bissau are at the base with zero points.