Overview: The outstanding and top performers at the 2024 Entebbe Junior Golf Open were rewarded with medals and trophies.

2024 Entebbe Junior Golf Open:

Overall winners (18 Holes):

Boys: Asuman Tumwesigye – 78 Gross

Asuman Tumwesigye – 78 Gross Girls: Frista Birabwa – 82 Gross

Skills Test winners:

Boys : Brian Agasha (9/13)

: Brian Agasha (9/13) Girls: Catherine Nantongo (8/13)

The 2024 Entebbe Junior Golf Open was successfully held at the par-71 Entebbe club on Friday, 28th January.

Over 80 golfers were engaged in the day-long championship that had young golfers in the ages of 6 to 18 years.

Depending on their respective ages, these young golfers played different holes.

For 18 holes, Asuman Tumwesigye scored 78 gross to topple the rest of the boys.

Tumwesigye was a stroke better than the duo of Gavin Bwambale and Collins Matovu, who both scored 79 apiece.

National team junior golfer Frista Birabwa was outstanding with 82 gross.

Daniella Kawalya (88 gross) was runners up as Alexis Akol (92 gross – countback) was second runners up.

Daniella Kawalya addressing the media during an interview | Credit: David Isabirye

9 Holes action:

For 9 holes, Robert Buyinza (34 gross) was best male, winning on countback ahead of Ashraf Kalula.

The girl’s winner in 9 holes was Erika Musiime with 43 gross, one better than Racheal Namawejje.

6-Holes:

Elijah Kabiswa (36 gross) was best boy in the 6 holes, winning ahead of Gabriel Owino, on countback.

The best girl in the 6 holes competition was Arianna Tumwesigye (33 gross) as Vanessa Kitata (44 gross) was runners up.

3 Holes:

Nolan C. (13 gross) excelled in 3 holes’ competition for the boys whilst Xavier Ssembatya (17 gross) was runners up.

Alicia P (17) won the girls’ 3-holes’ competition with Jamirah Namala (18 gross) playing second fiddle.

Skills Test:

Brian Agasha won the skills test competition with Jayden Kisakye taking second place.

Catherine Nantongo was best in the skills test for the girls whilst Ruth Pakakawi came second.

The outstanding and top performers were rewarded with medals and trophies.

The event was organized by Entebbe Club under the ladies section with all participants taking home a certificate.