Overview: According to the captain of Mbale Sports Club (Joseph Okudi), at least Ug.Shs 80,000,000 was realized from the fundraising golf tournament held at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

The golfing fraternity converged to fundraise for Mbale Sports Club’s gang mower and tractor with a successful day-long championship was held at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala with Hon. Jim Muhwezi (Security minister) the chief guest.

By close of business, at least Ug.Shs 80,000,000 was realized, according to the captain of Mbale Sports Club, Joseph Okudi.

Former Central Uganda Youth Member of Parliament and Uganda Netball Federation president Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo was the best overall individual player.

Kityo amassed an overwhelming score of 44 stableford points to emerge the best.

The winning team, Challengers combined for a total of 116 points. This team had the likes of Yunus Bbaale (41), Andrew Baguma (38), Samson Agamile (37) and Dennis Kahindi (33).

Other outstanding performers:

Tarzan Lubega won group A men with 40 stableford points. Joseph Nkurunziza took group B with 40 stable-ford points and Isaiah Tugumenawe needed a countback win of 40 stable-ford point to take group C.

Ladies:

Sarah Nduhukire (38 points) won group A among ladies. Charity Opolot (39 points) won group B.

Daniel Kalimuzo (38 points) was the best senior player (55 years and above).

Security minister Jim Muhwezi holds the Mbale Sports Club portrait | Credit: The Independent

Side-bets:

Patrick Matu and Sarah Nduhukire shot longest. Matu returned to the podium with the nearest to the pin plaque alongside Wendy Angudeyo.

Over 100 players were engaged in this championship from the various clubs of the country that united in the name of the game.

We are grateful and happy to have raised this amount of money for the tractor and gang-mower. The target is 180 million and so far so good this is a good start for the club Joseph Okudi, captain Mbale Sports Club

It is business as usual at Mbale Sports Club following deliberate efforts by the Uganda Golf Union to revive the operations of this course and reclaim back of the land that had been taken by encroachers.

The golf course at Mbale Sports Club has 16 holes and is looked at one of the facilities in the country to uplift golf development away from the busy central Uganda.