The Afriyea Golf Academy, in collaboration with The Social Golfer, a leading online golf club based in the UK, is all set to host the inaugural Par 3 Championship in Fort Portal, Uganda.

The event will take place on Friday, 2nd February 2024 at Toro Club in Fort Portal city, Uganda.

This junior golf tournament promises to showcase the talents and potential of young golfers from the region.

The par 3 challenge will show the potential of young talented boys and girls

With the support of its sponsors and supporters GoGoGo Sport, and the determination of the participants, the championship aims to create a platform that will nurture and cultivate the future stars of the sport.

Edward Rubogonya, one of the aspiring junior golfers competing in the tournament, expressed his preparedness for the Par 3 Championship, acknowledging the tough competition that lies ahead.

Despite the challenge, Rubogonya is determined to put forth an impressive performance, highlighting his dedication to the sport and his desire to succeed in this prestigious event.

The spirit of sportsmanship at AFRIYEA Golf Academy

Ian Mullins, the Editor of The Social Golfer, said, “We are delighted to sponsor our second tournament in just a week,” expressing pride in supporting the Afriyea Golf Academy.

“We have recognized the tremendous value provided by the academy in promoting junior golf. By sponsoring this championship, our company aims to create a positive impact and encourage young talent to thrive in the world of golf.” Mullins reveals.



The CEO of Afriyea Golf Academy, Isaiah Mwesige expresses his gratitude to The Social Golfer for their support.

Mwesige acknowledges the profound synergy that has been established between the academy and The Social Golfer, highlighting the significance of a strong partnership to further enhance the junior golf program.

“The Par 3 Championship not only serves as a valuable test of skill for the players but also prepares them for future tournaments, becoming a steppingstone to success.” Mwesige remarks.

Furthermore, more events like these bring young people together to forge lifelong relationships on the course, playing more and making new friends.

Through events like these, children develop strategic planning and problem-solving skills, as well as learn how to be accountable and responsible.

Par 3 challenges help children develop skills of strategic planning and problem solving antics

The Challenge of a Par 3 Championship:

Par 3 competitions are renowned for testing players’ abilities in game management.

With challenging holes that demand precision and strategy, juniors participating in this championship will have an opportunity to refine their skills and develop their competitive edge.

The Afriyea Golf Academy understands the importance of preparing young golfers for the demanding world of tournament play, and the Par 3 Championship serves as a valuable training ground to instill the necessary qualities for success.

The Afriyea Golf Academy Par 3 Championship 2024 promises to be a riveting showcase of talent and determination as young golfers from the region gather at Toro Club.

With the support of The Social Golfer as the main sponsor and support from GoGoGo Sport, the championship has the potential to propel the careers of promising junior golfers towards new heights.

As the tournament unfolds, the players’ display of skill, dedication, and resilience will undoubtedly demonstrate the bright future that lies ahead for golf in Uganda.