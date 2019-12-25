Remaining matches at 2019 Copa Dar es Salaam:

Christmas Day (25th December):

Uganda Vs Malawi – 4 PM

Tanzania Vs Burundi – 4:45 PM

Both Matches at Coco Beach, Dar es Salaam

The Uganda Sand Cranes will play their third day during the 2019 Copa Dar es Salaam, against Malawi on Christmas Day at Coco beach off the Indian Ocean in Dar es Salaam city.

Uganda will be seeking for the first victory in normal time following a win by penalties over hosts Tanzania on Sunday, and a 5-4 loss to Burundi on Christmas eve.

Maximum points for Uganda will elevate Jamal Salim Muwonge’s coached side to four points.

Muwonge is expected to ring changes to the team that started against Tanzania and Burundi, in a bid to seek maximum points.

Godfrey Lwesibawa, Faisal Muwawu, Alex Emmanuel Wasswa, Paul Lule, Suleiman Ochero, Rica Byaruhanga, Peter Rocwh Somoka, Douglas Muganga, Michael Kalule (goalkeeper) and skipper Meddie Kibirige shall be expected get playing time.

Uganda – Malawi clash is the early kick off before the mother of all battles when hosts Tanzania take on current leaders Burundi.

Burundi has two wins and a loss, leading the standings with 6 points.

Victory for Burundi will be good enough for the debutants to be declared champions.

On Boxing Day, Tanzania will play Malawi in the early kick off before Uganda Sand Cranes will face Seychelles.

Tanzania has won the previous two editions.

Other Games:

Boxing Day (26th December 2019):

Tanzania v Malawi

Uganda v Seychelles

Standings (As per 25th December 2019):

Burundi – 6 Points

Seychelles – 5 Points

Tanzania – 3 Points

Uganda – 1 Point

Malawi – 0 Point