Fast improving goalie Wasswa eyes more clean sheets at Onduparaka FC

David Isabirye -
Onduparaka Football Club first choice goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa stands out as one of the best shot stoppers thus far as the...
Football

Wakiso Giants keen to maintain winning run with visit to Maroons...

David Isabirye -
Uganda Premier League (Match Day 15): Saturday, 16th November 2019: Maroons Vs Wakiso Giants At FUFA...

Preview: Reigning champions KCCA entertain log leaders Vipers in titanic clash

Ssewanyana opts to step aside as Katwe United FC Chairman

Mbarara City 2-0 Kyetume: Ankole Lions roar over the Slaughters

Ssimbwa bemoans poor refereeing decisions in Busoga United draw

Basketball

Rugby

Ngo League adds Touch Rugby to Season 2 menu

Football Franklin Kaweru -
The wave of traditional secondary schools in Uganda starting mini football leagues created by former students did not leave Namilyango College behind.

Uganda Cup Final: Rivalry renewed as Heathens, Kobs eye glory

Rugby Ernest Akorebirungi -
The 2019 Uganda Rugby Main Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, November 16 between Heathens and Kobs at King's Park Stadium, Bweyogerere.

Heathens unveil returnees Ofoyrwoth, Olet, Oluoch and four others

Rugby Franklin Kaweru -
Heathens RFC on Thursday evening unveiled their squad for the 2019-20 season at Kyadondo Rugby Club and onboard are seven faces that...

Tolbert Onyango: Our discipline is an area we need to fix

Rugby Ernest Akorebirungi -
After what he described as a successful campaign at the Safari Sevens, Uganda Rugby 7s head coach Tolbert Onyango has set his...

Makalama to take charge of Kenya Cup returnees Kisumu RFC

Rugby Franklin Kaweru -
Since parting ways with Rimula Rhinos towards the end of the 2018 season, Brian Makalama has been without a permanent coaching job.

Africa Sevens: Injury concerns for Uganda Rugby 7s

Rugby Ernest Akorebirungi -
The Uganda Rugby 7s took part in the 2019 Safari Sevens over the weekend at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

Safari 7s: Kenya Morans triumph over Blitzboks to be crowned 2019 Champions

Rugby Ernest Akorebirungi -
The 2019 Safari Sevens tournament climaxed in style at the RFUEA Grounds under clear skies on Sunday evening with the home side...

Safari 7s: Uganda bows out with defeat in Challenge Cup Final

Rugby Ernest Akorebirungi -
The Uganda Rugby 7s honoured the invitation to the 23rd edition of the Safari Sevens that was held at the RFUEA Grounds...
