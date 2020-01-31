JKL Lady Dolphins have finally made the signing of Brenda Ekone official.

The explosive shooting guard turned out for the Namboole based outfit during their triumphant Zone V Women’s Club Championship in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania last year.

Ekone joins the back-to-back Women’s National Basketball League champions from Nkumba Lady Marines.

The 2018 regular season Most Valuable Player walks into the team to replace Peace Nakirijja who was laid-off recently along with Angella Namirimu.

The Gazelles star will compete for a place in a highly stacked backcourt that has vet Flavia Oketcho, Ritah Imanishimwe and rising stars Hope Gimono and Evelyn Nakiyingi.