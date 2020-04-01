Three days to this year’s Christmas Day, United Kingdom based towering center forward-cum-offensive midfielder Nathan Odokonyero will be celebrating his 18th birthday.

Currently featuring at Lincoln City Football Club U-18 team, Odokonyero had a brilliant foundation right from the infantry stage of his football career first at English Premier League giants Chelsea Football Club.

Odokonyero joined Chelsea as early as 7 years old and later Brighton and Hove Albion before his current address.

At 17 years, Odokonyero stands at 185 cm (6.06 feet), a promising height for the central offensive role.

Odokonyero’s career has been precipitated by a combination of factors ranging from the player’s natural raw talent and the will power to improve, adequate preparations as well as the overwhelming support of the parents, Amos and Venita Odokonyero.

His father Amos is a Ugandan born who has lived in the United Kingdom for more than two decades now having moved from the East African land locked country 23 years ago.

Early back ground:

Nathan started to play football at premier league giant Chelsea Football Club Academy aged 7 years in the U-9 catergory.

He enjoyed many years receiving coaching at the highest level and during his time as a player, he played against some of the best teams in Europe including Manchester United, Juventus, PSG and Barcelona.

He then joined Brighton and Hove Albion aged 13 years in 2015 where he continued his development and in his last season scored 37 goals as a winger, making him the top scorer of his age group that group.

Later, he progressed to Lincoln City U-18 team where he is current top scorer with 14 goals from all competitions this season so far.

In comparison, Lukaku has scored a goal every 118 minutes and Lionel Messi a goal in every 103 minute.

He has of late received regular call ups to the first team training games as a result of his goal scoring success and netted on his debut.

Dream:

Like many budding footballers, Odokonyero’s dream is boldly inclined along the theme lines of being an effervescent professional footballer for club and dear mother land, Uganda.

“Every day, I work so hard because I want to be on my best for club and country.” Nathan Odokonyero acknowledges.

At Lincoln City senior team, Scottish international, Liam Robert Bridcutt, a holding midfielder is Odokonyero’s pick.

Unique Abilities:

Besides being intelligent, Odokonyero is also endowed with the excellent technical ability, good vision, accurate passing and shooting abilities, he is as quick as lightening and is blessed with quick feet (both left and right in equal measure).

The dream for Odokonyero will definitely be realized with continued belief, diligence, determination, enthusiasm and sheer will power.

Profile:

Full Names: Nathan Odokonyero

Parents: Amos and Venita Odokonyero

Date of Birth: 22nd December 2002

Height: 185 cm (6.06 Feet)

Weight: 66 Kg

Foot: Both

Positions: Forward, Attacking Midfield and Left Wing

Football Career: Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion, Lincoln City U-18 (Current)

GCSEs: 3 A*5 Grades

Hobbies: Running, Tennis & Mixed Marital Arts

Club supported: Manchester United

Idol: Cristiano Ronaldo

