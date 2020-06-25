Good news from the corridors of women football.

Yes. Seasoned Jean Sseninde Namayega, 27, has signed for English North East Regional Women’s Football League outfit, Wakefield Trinity Ladies Football Club.

This was confirmed by the West Yorkshire based club on Wednesday, 24th June 2020, handing over the hardworking Ugandan a one year deal.

Trinity Secure Sseninde. 27-year-old Ugandan International, Jean Sseninde, the former QPR and Crystal Palace defender has joined Trinity Ladies Football Club. This is a show of intent by Wakefield Trinity Women Club. Wakefield Trinity Ladies Football Club Statement

An excited Sseninde, a defender who can also play as a holding midfielder has since issued a soothing message to the populous.

Am excited to continue my football journey next season at Wakefield Trinity, a very professional club with a lot of intent! Jean Sseninde Namayega, female professional footballer

She also sent an encouraging message to the aspiring female footballers.

To all the little girls, never be allowed to be written off anything you love! We can never put limits on ourselves to what we can do to inspire a generation Jean Sseninde Namayega, female professional footballer

Sseninde previously played at Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier before being sidelined due to injury.

Wakefield Trinity Ladies football club also signed Chelsea Pilmer, Rosie Gresswell and Tyler Carter Dabda.