Overview: Wakiso Giants have won their last two encounters against Gaddafi scoring six and conceding once in the process

Gaddafi host Wakiso Giants at Kakindu in a fixture they target maximum points to build on their impressive victory over Soltilo Bright Stars in the last outing.

Wasswa Bbosa coached side had endured some difficult results since the turn of the year but ended a winless streak with a deserved victory in their last game and will march into Kakindu on Tuesday with confidence.

They face a desperate but limping Wakiso Giants who have lost six games on the bounce and with them carry a lot of injuries.

“We want to get on a winning run and that means we must beat Wakiso Giants,” assistant coach Hassan Zungu told the media. “Playing at home where we have done relatively well gives us confidence and I believe we shall win,” he added.

The reverse fixture in Kabaka Kyabaggu was won by the home side with protests from the Jinja based side in regards to a second half penalty after Godfrey Lwesibawa bundled Ibrahim Kasule in the area – both areas have since moved from their respective clubs.

The Purple Sharks remain without key defenders Paul Willa and Apollo Kagogwe as well as midfielder Titus Ssematimba through injury.

They could however have forward Norman Ojik return after he missed the last couple of games through injury.

Victory will lift sixth placed Gaddafi (28 points) to 4th on the log while a win for the visitors who sit 11th will see them replaced the hosts in 6th place.

The previous three meetings have yielded two wins for Wakiso Giants – all coming at home and one win for Gaddafi.

Match day 23 fixtures

Tuesday 18th April 2023.

· Gaddafi FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Express FC Vs Busoga United FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Blacks Power FC Vs Maroons FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (4:00pm)

Wednesday 19th April 2023.

· URA FC Vs KCCA FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm)

· UPDF FC Vs Vipers SC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)