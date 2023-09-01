The Cricket Cranes were dominant in the two-week tournament that featured Tanzania and hosts Rwanda.

The defending champions only dropped one game against Tanzania picking up a possible 11 wins from the 12 games.

In a series in which the Cricket Cranes were the highest ranked team in the tournament and were expected to dominate the other two teams.

All the three sides are preparing for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in November this year the series was a perfect tournament to rest their squads.

Coach Laurence Mahatlane should be happy with the shift his boys were able to put in.

With Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta long injury concerns Ceylon Lions fast blower David Wabwire was given a test of international cricket and despite having the extra pace needs to tighten up the line and length if he is going to be successful in the short version.

Roger Mukasa got a lot of games under his belt and he got enough runs to justify his place at the top of the order.

You wish he had converted the starts he was able to get but an in-form Roger Mukasa is good for the Cricket Cranes.

Simon Ssesazi started slowly but eventually finished as the leading runs scorer in the tournament.

Ronald Lutaaya lacked consistency but he showed that he belongs and has the skill to survive at that level.

Ronak Patel got runs whenever he got a chance to play and his skills of field manipulation in the middle order might be a great option for the team at the qualifiers.

Alpesh Ramjani got wickets and also scored runs and his all-round game should give him the confidence going forward.

Kenneth Waiswa picked up the MVP crown and he needed a series like this one to remind people of his potential.

He dominated bowlers when he got a crack and also picked up wickets with his medium pacers.

There was a comeback of Jonathan Sebanja and when he got a chance he made the most of it.

Cyrus Kakuru is a very good wicketkeeper but it’s the run still missing and between now and the qualifiers is enough time for him to work on his skills.

Pascal Murungi didn’t get a lot of playing time mostly because the other all-rounders ahead of him were doing well but he is one for the future.

The focus for the Cricket Cranes is the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Namibia.