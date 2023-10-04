Join us on this big adventure, as we’ll show you what awaits you on the BetWinner site after registering and using a BetWinner promo code: KAWOMAX. Look at how to become a member on this operator’s site and get access to exclusive features, most of which are various bonuses.

BetWinner Promo Code Bonuses

As said, there are a lot of promotions you can opt for on this brand’s site once you create an account. We’ve picked the most popular ones for you.

BetWinner Bonus Bonus Description BetWinner Promo Code 🌍 International Sports Welcome bonus 100% Bonus on the First Deposit up to €130 KAWOMAX 🏅 Kenyan Sports Welcome Bonus 100% Bonus on the First Deposit up to KSH 20,000.00 KAWOMAX ⚽ Ugandan Sports Welcome Bonus Exclusive: 200% Bonus on the First Deposit up to UGX 585,000 KAWOMAX 🎰 Ugandan Casino Welcome Bonus Make Deposits and Get a Bonus of up to 5,800,000 UGX + 150 FS! MAXKAWO

Claim the BetWinner Promo Code: KAWOMAX

You can use this operator’s bonus code during the registration. The sign-up process is quick and easy.

You’ll just have to fill in a couple of registration fields, including the one reserved for a promo code.

Go to the website and hit the Registration button.

Fill out the registration form (if you are, let’s say, from Kenya, you’ll have Kenyan phone number format and currency set as default).

Type in the confirmation code you received via SMS and click Confirm.

Enter the promo code: KAWOMAX in the required field.

Agree to the terms and conditions.

Press the Register button to complete this procedure.

List of BetWinner Promo Codes for African Players

As you can see, this brand offers multiple bonuses. Each bonus is special in its own way.

That being said, you can check some of the most important characteristics of every offer. This may help you choose the right promotion for you with ease.

International Sports Welcome Bonus

With this Sports betting bonus, you may get a 100% BONUS ON THE FIRST DEPOSIT UP TO €130.

Regarding the terms, you’ll need to open an account before anything else. As the name implies, this is a first deposit bonus.

So, you should make a minimum deposit of at least 1 EUR. Then, you must place bets and include no less than 3 events with odds of 1.40 or greater.

Your bonus amount must be wagered 5 times on accumulator bets.

Kenyan Sports Welcome Bonus

There’s a variant of the sports betting offer on this bookie’s website reserved solely for Kenyan bettors, where they can be in for a 100% BONUS ON THE FIRST DEPOSIT UP TO KSH 20,000.00. It is also a first deposit bonus requiring bettors to deposit a minimum of KSH 1,000.00 to qualify.

Later, customers’ qualifying bets should have at least 3 events and odds of 1.40 or higher. You must wager the bonus amount you receive x5 on accumulator bets.

Ugandan Sports Welcome Bonus

If you are based in Uganda, you may not want to miss a chance to opt for an EXCLUSIVE: 200% BONUS ON THE FIRST DEPOSIT UP TO UGX585,000. What you need to do is make a qualifying deposit and wager the bonus amount 5 times in accumulator bets on sports events.

Your bets should have a minimum of 3 selections with minimum odds of 1.40 or greater.

Ugandan Casino Welcome Bonus

If anyone thought that this operator would leave casino players high and dry, they should check the latest offer where they can make deposits and get a bonus of up to 5,800,000 UGX + 150 FS and see that the situation is quite the opposite.

More specifically, casino players should make their first deposit of at least UGX40,000.

Their second, third and fourth deposits must not be less than UGX60,000. For each deposit, players will receive the following bonus amount:

First deposit: up to UGX1,495,000

Second deposit: UGX1,350,000

Third deposit: UGX1,550,000

Fourth deposit: UGX1,750,000

Users must complete the x35 wagering requirement for all the bonuses mentioned above. Once the deposit bonus has been claimed, customers will get free spins, which they can use on the selected games.

Other Promotions Available on BetWinner

The promotion list on this brand’s website is pretty extensive. This means that you can come across some additional offers, too.

Let’s briefly go through some of the most well-liked and well-known ones.

100% DEPOSIT BONUS EVERY THURSDAY

You can spice things up with this daily bonus offer. This is because you can get additional means for bet placing after making a deposit every Thursday.

50% BONUS ON MONDAY

Yet another deposit bonus is here for you every Monday. All you need to do is register, possibly use a BetWinner promo code and make a deposit of 5 EUR or more, and you’ll receive a 50% bonus amount you can use on some eSports and some games.

LOYALTY PAYS OFF

This promotion also relates to making deposits. Interestingly, it’s about making the tenth deposit and getting a 50% bonus amount.

VIP Cashback

You can also be part of this brand’s loyalty program. With this offer, you will be able to receive different cashback amounts depending on your level.

About BetWinner Africa

There are a lot of things to enjoy once you officially join this brand. While you may already know most of them, here are a few which are too interesting not to mention.

Great Website

We’ve got excellent news for those of you who find the website design an important feature.

This operator created a visually appealing website while keeping it easy to navigate simultaneously. The website map is also full of useful sections.

Large Sports Section

Starting with a huge number of sports, over some unique markets, to competitive odds, this bookie segment is so interesting.

Bettors can find sporting events like football, basketball, tennis, darts, eSports, cricket, and many more. In addition, you can easily place live bets within the Live Betting subsection, which also contains many events accompanied by unique markets and special odds.

Plentiful Casino Section

The other major part of this brand is all about casino games. All it takes is one click before you can get into the world of the most famous casino games made by the top slot providers.

The casino segment on this operator’s site covers all the most popular game categories.

So, you’ll see categories like lotto, live games, slots, and others.

This section provides the best way to use the free spins you may receive after opting for one of the available offers. Some countries offer customers to play the national lottery, too.

BetWinner App

The BetWinner app lets you take the best of both worlds. First, it gives you an opportunity to enjoy all the available options that this bookie offers.

Second, it allows you to be location-independent while doing so.

The app is easy to download, install, and use. It is available for Android and iOS devices and boasts a responsive design and user-friendly interface.

Effective Payment Methods

Another good thing you’ll stumble upon on this bookie’s website is the wide range of payment options. More precisely, there are various bank cards, payment systems and cryptocurrency payment methods.

Each payment category consists of multiple payment services, all of which are known across the world. No matter what payment option you choose, your transactions will always be safe and quick, as this brand operates under the guidance of the regulatory commission.

Reliable Customer Service

If you have doubts about using any of the available services, you can get in touch with this brand in many ways.

You can use chat, email, telephone number and contact form options to reach out to this operator. Its customer service is pretty responsive and boasts great availability.

Tips on How to Use the BetWinner Promo Code: KAWOMAX

Bettors can have plenty of exciting moments after setting up their accounts and using a promotional code. Here are a few tips to have a full experience.

Choose the Payment Options That Fit You

Finding the most suitable payment method to transfer funds is always important. Not only will this help you save time, but it will also let you focus on some other betting elements.

Choose the Betting Events You Find Interesting

We recommend that you place bets on events you like to follow. Having a decent knowledge of a sports event gives you a bit of an advantage when it comes to betting with success.

Start with Small Amounts

It may be great not to rush things. Once you create an account using a bonus code and make a deposit, you should place bets with low stakes and see how it goes.

Whether you place regular or live bets in the live betting segment doesn’t matter. As you gain experience, you can gradually make your stake amount bigger.

Check the Odds Before Placing Bets

Odds are subject to change, meaning checking the odds before placing bets is recommended. If you find the odds available at the moment of your betting interesting, you can wager.

But you may want to look up another market if you don’t.

BetWinner Promo Code – Our Overview

There are not many operators out there that you can compare with BetWinner. The reason behind this is that this brand offers services of the highest quality.

First, the Promo section includes bonuses for new and existing customers.

Each promo is unique and can make your experience comfortable and exciting. Plus, both the Sports and Casino sections contain a great deal of events and games.

In some regions, you can even play the national lottery. What’s more, you can make fast deposits and withdrawals with a vast range of payment options.

You will also be able to bet on the go with both Android and iOS devices. Finally, there’s a chance for you to contact this brand whenever you want using multiple contact options.

The website is under the influence of the regulatory commission and is safe to use.

BetWinner Promo Code FAQs

For quick info, you can glance at the most frequently asked questions and answers.

Which countries accept the BetWinner promo code in Africa?

There are several countries where you may use the BetWinner bonus code. Some of them include Kenya and Uganda.

You can also find more information about the BetWinner Kenya features on bettors.co.ke.

What to do if my BetWinner promo code is not working?

In such situations, you can check if you entered the promo code in the correct registration field.

Also, you need to make sure that you don’t misspell it. If your code still doesn’t work, you must contact this operator’s customer support.

What are the BetWinner promo code’s wagering requirements?

The wagering requirements can vary depending on the bonus type. For sports offers, it’s usually five times, and for casino bonuses, it’s mostly 35 times.

Still, we suggest checking the T&Cs of every offer before selecting it.

What is the minimum deposit on BetWinner?

For some methods, the minimum deposit amount can be as low as 1 EUR. Yet, this limit may not be the same for every option.

That’s why we advise you to see each method separately and determine its minimum deposit limit on your own.

When is the BetWinner promo code expiring?

The expiry dates for promotional codes are shown on the website during the promo periods. You can visit the website and learn more about this on one of the official pages.