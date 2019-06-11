Ghana Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah confirmed the final 23-man squad that will be used at the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Fernabahce midfielder André Ayew is the confirmed team skipper in a squad that also has the country’s all time leading goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan.

Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew, Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain) are the other forwards on the team.

It is a star studded midfield that has Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew (Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia) and Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland).

The defence line has Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) John Boye ( Metz France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim) and Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey).

There are three goalkeepers in Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Ghana finished fourth at the last edition of the AFCON after losing 0-1 to Burkina Faso.

The Black Stars are in Group F alongside Cameroon Guinea Bissau and Benin in the tournament that will kick off on June 21, 2019.

Not considered:

Appiah did not consider Nuhu Musah (injury), Ebenezer Ofori, Majeed Waris, Mohammed Alhassan, Abdul Fatawu and Yaw Yeboah after one week camping in Dubai.

After losing to Namibia 1-0 last week during a friendly match, Ghana looks set for yet another build up.

Manfred Starke scored Namibia’s lone strike on the day.

This Friday, Ghana will take on South Africa on June 15 in Dubai before departing for Egypt on June 20, 2019.

