First timers at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Burundi have released their 23 man squad for the tournament.

Head coach Olivier Niyungeko confirmed the final team for the CECAFA region representatives on Tuesday.

Kuwait based attacker Selemani Ndikumana will skipper the team that shall also be deputized by the country’s most capped player Karim Nizigiyimana.

Nizigiyimana is the right back at three-time Uganda Premier League champions, Vipers Sports Club.

UBM News Abdul Razak Fiston

There are quite a number of experienced faces on the team as forwards Saido Berahino of Stoke City in the English Championship, JS Kabyile’s Abdul Razak Fiston and Scottish based Gael Bigirimana who plays at Hibernian.

Former SC Villa goalkeeper Arthur Max Arakaza is also among the three goalkeepers that make the final 23 man list.

Arakaza is now at Zambia Premier League outfit Lusaka Dynamos.

Courtesy Arthur Mac Arakaza (right)

The other two are Jonathan Nahimana and Justine Ndikumana who play their trade at Tanzania’s KMC and Kenya’s Sofapaka respectively.

The midfield department has Pierrot Kwizera, Gael Bigirimana, Gael Duhayindavyi, Francis Moistapha, Enock Nsabumukama and Shassir Nahimana.

The star-studded striking line has Fiston, Berahino, Mohammed Amissi, Cedric Amisi, Shaban Hessein, Elvis Kamsoba, Laudit Mavugo, and Selemani Ndikumana.

Meanwhile, the defenders on the team are; Nizigiyimana, Frederic Nsabiyumva, Mousaa Omar, David Nshimirimana, Omar Ngando, and Christophe Nduwarugia.

Burundi will play in their maiden AFCON championship.

They kick off the campaign against three-time AFCON winners Nigeria on 22nd June 2019 in a Group B duel.

Guinea and Madagascar are the other countries in Group B.

Burundi 23 Man Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Nahimana (KMC, Tanzania), Justine, Ndikumana (Sofapaka, Kenya), Arthur Mac Arakaza (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia)

Defenders: Karim Nizigiyimana (Vipers, Uganda), Frederic Nsabiyumva (Chippa United, South Africa), Omar Mousaa (Sofapaka, Kenya), David Nshimirimana (Mukura Victory, Rwanda), Omar Ngando ( AS Kigali, Rwanda), Christophe Nduwarugia (Amora, Portugal)

Midfielders: Pierrot Kwizera (Al Orouba, Oman), Gael Bigirimana (Hibernian, Scotland), Gael Duhayindavyi (Mukura Victory, Rwanda), Francis Moistapha (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Enock Nsabumukama (ZESCO United, Zambia), Shassir Nahimana (Al Mujaazal, Kuwait)

Forwards: Fiston Abdoul Razak (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Saido Berahino (Stoke City, England), Mohammed Amissi (NAC Breda, Netherlands), Cedric Amisi (Al Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Shaban Hessein (Ethiopia Coffee, Ethoiopia), Elvis Kamsoba (Melbourne Victory, Australia), Laudit Mavugo (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Selemani Ndikumana (Al Aldalh, Kuwait)