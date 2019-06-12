Uganda Premier League side Maroons Football Club is destined to lose about twelve players in the transfer period according to a reliable source.

The Prison Warders who struggled to fend off relegation last season are likely to have a massive exodus of players.

Whereas some have been on loan and will return to their parent clubs, many have been deemed surplus to requirement while others have failed to agree on terms for contract renewal.

According to a source that preferred anonymity, six players have been released by the club. Key on the list is former Cranes winger Dan Wagaluka who joined the Luzira based outfit at the start of last season but failed to impress and hardly made the starting team.

The others include Herman Wasswa formerly at SC Villa, KCCA FC and Express FC. Goalkeepers Ashadu Bugembe and Eric Dhaira, Yubu Bogere and youngster Ivan Wani are the other players reportedly released.

Dhaira and Wani who are former students of Jinja SS are likely to return home and play for Busoga United FC (Formerly Kirinya Jinja SS).

Musa Ssali and Godwin Kitagenda were on loan from Kira United FC who got relegated from the FUFA Big League and the duo is expected to return to their parent club.

Rachael Winju a product of Maroons FC who was sold to Water FC but was brought back on loan last season is also one of the players expected to leave.

Right back Eddy ‘Kapampa’ Ssebicu and assistant captain Ronald Orombi are out of contract and efforts to have the two renew their allegiance to Maroons FC have hit a dead end.

According to the source, Kapampa and Orombi want improved contracts which the club has failed to meet.

Striker Rashid Agau who joined the two-time league winners on a three-year deal last season has been linked to Tanzanian giants Young Africans Sports Club with the player expected to travel for trials this month.