In our 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Groups Preview series, Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at group E that has debutants Mauritania pooled along with Angola, Mali and one time winners Tunisia.

Who will make it count in this evenly balanced group?

Mali

Nickname: The Eagles (Les Aigiles) Coach: Mohamed Magassouba Appearances: 10

Best Performance: Runners up (1972) Key Player: Moussa Marega (FC Porto)

Strengths: The Eagles attacking approach is a threat to any opponent and they are capable of scoring goals.

Weaknesses: A caretaker coach in Mohamed Magassouba and preparations affected by a pending ban from FIFA could have an adverse effect on the Eagles.

Angola

Nickname: Palancas Negras Coach: Srdjan Vasilijevic Appearances: 8

Best Performance: Quarter finals (2006 & 2010) Key Player: Djalma Campos (Alanyaspor)

Strengths: The Palacas Negras play with flair with a mix of Portuguese and Brazilian style and are always hard to beat in terms of possession. They come into the tourney in top form with just a single defeat against five wins in the last six games.

Weaknesses: The current squad doesn’t have a lot of big match winners save for Marega whose international goal return isn’t as satisfying either.

Tunisia

Nickname: The Carthage Eagles

Coach: Alain Giresse

Afcon Appearances: 19

Best Performance: Champions (2004)

Key Player: Youssef Msakni

Strengths: There is too much experience in the Tunisian side in all departments and playing in North Africa is closer to home.

Weaknesses: They always fail at the bigger stage and their defence easily leaks goals.

Mauritania

CAF Media Action between Sudan and Mauritania in Casablanca during the CHAN 2018 championship

Nickname: Lions of Chinguetti

Coach: Corentin Martins

Afcon Appearances: 1

Best Performance: To be determined

Key Player: Moulaye Ahmed Khalil (AS Gabes)

Strengths: Their strength lies in teamwork and being debutants, they will play under no pressure.

Weaknesses: Lack of tournament experience will have a big effect on how they perform.