KCCA Soccer Academy striker Sadat Anaku has made the FUFA Juniors League his own and he continues to write history as far as goal scoring is concerned.

Destined to become the top scorer for the third successive campaign, Anaku has proved he is unstoppable and it will take someone special to attain the same figures.

On Wednesday, the clinical forward scored four goals as KCCA SA humiliated Paidha Black Angels 6-1 to remain top of the table in Treble group.

The double brace meant, Anaku took his goal tally to 30 this season, a new record in the FUFA Juniors League.

The budding striker who got promoted to the KCCA FC senior team two years ago broke his own record of 27 goals he set during the 2016-17 season.

Last season, he managed to scoop the top scorer’s gong with 26 goals.

Therefore, in total Anaku has scored 83 goals in three seasons with about three games to the end of the regular season(2018-19 campaign).

Who is Sadat Anaku ?

Sadat Anaku was born to Asiku Kizito and Amina Elebu on 9th December 2000 in Arua district but the parents later shifted to Lugazi, Buikwe district where he grew up.

He joined Lugazi Primary School for P.1 in 2007 before moving to Lusozi Primary School, Elgon Infant School and Lugazi West Primary School where he completed P.7

Because of his footballing talent, he earned a scholarship at Central College Bulenga where he studied S.1 and S.2.

In Senior three, Anaku moved to Kasawo SS in Kayunga district but left the school while in Senior five in 2017 to join Kibuli SS where he completed his S.6 last year.

He joined KCCA FC from Mengo Cubs in 2016. He has already made appearances with the KCCA FC senior team and likely to have more playing time next season.

Name: Sadat Anaku

Club: KCCA FC

Position: Striker

Date of Birth: 9th December 2000

Place of Birth: Arua

Nickname: Adha

Role models: Derrick Nsibambi and Eden Hazard