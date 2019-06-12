2019 COSAFA Championship

Final: Zambia 1-0 Botswana

Zambia 1-0 Botswana Most Valuable Player (MVP): Gerald Phiri Jnr (Malawi)

Gerald Phiri Jnr (Malawi) Best Goalkeeper : Sebastien Mwange (Zambia)

: Sebastien Mwange (Zambia) Golden Boot: Gerald Phiri Jnr, Mhango (Both Malawi), Ashley Nazira (Mauritius)

Gerald Phiri Jnr, Mhango (Both Malawi), Ashley Nazira (Mauritius) Plate Champions: South Africa

Zambia Chipolopolo Stars won the 2019 COSAFA Cup championship for the fifth time since inception.

The victorious side piped Botswana Zebras 1-0 during a well-contested final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Tapson Kaseba scored the lone strike in the final to smile on the podium since the 2013 heroics.

Zambia won the championship for the fifth time, one less than gold medal leaders Zimbabwe.

Sadly, for Botswana it is more heartache as their quest for a maiden COSAFA Cup glory continues following a second final defeat, the previous one coming in 2016 when they lost to South Africa.

Zambian goalkeeper Sebastien Mwange was called upon to thwart attempts from midfielders Mothusi Cooper and Thero Setsile as well as Boy Segolame (free-kick).

Before Kaseba’s 78th minute headed goal, Botswana goalie Ezekiel Morake was at his best, taming Lazarous Kambole.

Kaseba missed the opportunity to make it 2-0 moments later but his shot was pushed to the crossbar and over.

Accolades & Prize Monies:

Gerald Phiri Jnr was named most valuable player of the tournament and claimed R20,000 in prize-money.

Zambian keeper Mwange was crowned Goalkeeper of the Tournament, also pocketing R20,000.

The R20,000 for the Golden Boot was shared between three players – the Malawian duo of Phiri Jnr and Mhango, and Mauritius striker Ashley Nazira – who all scored three goals.

Zambia won R500,000 for their first-place finish, while Botswana took home R250,000 as runners-up.

Zimbabwe pocketed R150,000 for finishing third, Leostho have R125,000 for fourth, while Plate winners South Africa will get R100,000.

In total, 20 matches were played at this year’s COSAFA championship with 48 goals scored.

Malawi’s 3-0 group B win against Seychelles was the biggest victory.

Five games ended in four-goal stalemates to include; Eswatini against Mauritius, Eswatini with Comoros, the quarterfinal clashes between South Africa and Botswana as well as Zambia against Malawi and the third place play-off match for Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

For starters, Uganda took part in the tournament for the first time, as a guest.

The Uganda Cranes played only two matches, losing 4-2 in penalties after a goal-less quarter final duel with Comoros.

In the plate semi-finals, Uganda fell 3-2 to hosts South Africa in post-match penalties following a one all draw in normal time.

Goal scorers:

3 goals: Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi), Ashley Nazira (Mauritius), Gerald Phiri Jnr (Malawi)

2 Goals: Felix Badenhorst (Eswatini), Issaskar Gurirab (Namibia), Youssouf Ibroihim (Comoros), Richard Mbulu (Malawi), Luther Singh (South Africa)

1 Goal: Daniel Serunkuma (Uganda), Tsoarelo Bereng (Lesotho), Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe),Segolame Boy (Botswana), Emmanuel Chabula (Zambia), Chikoti Chirwa (Malawi), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Botswana), Lebogang Ditsele (Botswana),Charles Hambira (Namibia),Soulaimana Ibouniyamine (Comoros), Jeituso (Mozambique), Hassan Kajoke (Malawi), Tapson Kasebe (Zambia), Ali Nassim (Comoros), Absalom Iimbondi (Namibia), Joslin Kamatuka (Namibia), Siboniso Mamba (Eswatini), Grant Margeman (South Africa), Leeroy Mavunga (Zimbawe), Joel Mogorosi (Botswana), Sera Motebang (Lesotho), Austin Muwowo (Zambia), Sabelo Ndzinisa (Eswatini), Boina Bacar Raidou (Comoros), Evans Rusike (Zimbabwe), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zimbabwe), Jane Thaba-Ntso (Lesotho), Sadney Urikhob (Namibia), Witi (Mozambique)