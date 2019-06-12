CAF “B” licenced tactician Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has returned to West Nile based outfit, Onduparaka Football Club.

Onduparaka FC has agreed terms with the former Uganda Cranes midfielder who also played at Ivorian side ASEC Mimosa and Irelands’ St Patrick Athletic.

He returns to the club where he resigned earlier two years ago before seeking refugee at Kyetume and later Mbarara City Football Club.

A few weeks ago, Mbabazi penned a resignation letter at Mbarara City citing inadequate facilitation at the club.

Kawowo Sports has established that Mbabazi pocketed Shs 30M (cash) in sign on fees with hefty undisclosed allowances and salaries.

Back like he never left! we are delighted to announce the return of tactician charles LIVINGSTONE MBABAZI WHO HAS REJOINED US ON A 3 YEAR DEAL!! WELCOME BACK CHIEF! Onduparaka Football Club Statement

Mbabazi is fresh from the COSAFA 2019 championship in South Africa where he was assistant coach to Abdallah Mubiru where Uganda Cranes had been invited as a guest country.

Before he left for South Africa, he had reportedly come to a verbal conscience with the management of Wakiso Giants.

Upon his return, negotiations with Wakiso Giants continued meanwhile Sports Club Villa also intensified their quest for the intelligent tactician.