The annual Kwibuka Peace tournament is slated to run from June 16-23 in Kigali. The tournament is played in remembrance of all sports men and women who lost their lives during the genocide in 1994.

The tournament in its sixth edition now was 1st held in 2014 and has grown in stature, one edition after the other.

This year’s edition has also been granted T20 International status by the ICC which means there is more at stake for the five participating nations.

Tanzania and Mali will be making a maiden appearance at the tournament while Uganda, Kenya and hosts Rwanda complete the line up this year.

Kenya have won the tournament thrice while Uganda have won it on two occasions.

Unlike in the past when Uganda has sent a schools select XI for the tournament, this time UCA has chosen an experienced team to represent Uganda.

The team has eight players who were part of the World Cup Qualifiers and will be led by Rita Musamali and assisted by Immaculate Nakisuyi.

The technical team has one change with Srilanka trained Ivan Kakande named as Assistant Coach to Micheal Grace Ndiko.

The games will start on June 18 and will be played on a round robin basis with the final slated for June 23.

Lady Cricket Cranes Squad to Rwanda