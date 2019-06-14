2019 Kampala International Sports Film Festival:

11th – 12th September

At Tal Cottages, Rubaga – Kampala

The annual Kampala International Sports film festival has been confirmed for 11th – 12th September 2019 at the Tal Cottages in Rubaga, Kampala.

For starters, this will be the 13th edition of the festival that has six catergories in documentary (2014-2019), sport and society, Olympic games (Olympic spirit), TV Sports Show, Movies and sports adverts.

Addressing journalists at the launch of the event, Dean Kibirige, the President of FICTS Uganda, Dean Kibirige called for active involvement for all interested parties.

The festival attracts programmes and films from all over the world, under the auspices of the global body, FICTS (Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs), with the headquarters in Milan City, Italy.

This two days’ event is organized and run by FICTS – Uganda, a registered non-profit making body which collaborates with several sports media houses on the African continent and beyond.

FICTS – Uganda was initiated by the late legendary sports broadcaster, Andrew Patrick Luwandagga, twelve years ago.

At least 50 entries are expected to be accorded free public entry in the aforementioned catergories.

A special award (the APL mentorship award) will be given to the most outstanding person or institution that has contributed greatly to the development of sport locally and on the international scene, just like the late Luwandagga.

We are very grateful to the management of Tal Cottages led by Omulangira Muhammed Jjuuko who have accepted to host the event for the first time offsetting us of the planned bill on the venue budget.

Some of the past winners include Patrick Kanyomozi, Leone Ssenyange among others.

Past Venues:

2007 – Grand Imperial Hotel

2008 – Club Rouge

2009 – Club Rouge

2010 – Club Rouge

2011 – Club Le Beaujalais

2012 – Seascallop

2013 – Seascallop

2014 – Seascallop

2015 – Seascallop

2016 – Seascallop

2017 – Seascallop

2018 – Seascallop