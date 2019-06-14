Rita Musamali will be a leading a new look Lady Cricket Cranes for the Kwibuka Peace Tournament slated to run from June 16-23.

The 14 ladies were flagged off today by National Council Sports Assitant General Secretary David Katende.

The team will be led by Ndejje SSS teacher Luiza Nabulwala as team manager, Micheal Grace Ndiko is the team coach assisted by Ivan Kakande.

The side has eight ladies that were with the Lady Cricket Cranes in Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers so Rita Musamali is not short of experience. Also, notable is that of the 14 girls eight have come from the emerging Soroti region, and they will inspire their friends going forward.

Uganda will compete against 3 other nations in newcomers Mali and Tanzania together with hosts Rwanda.

The sixth edition of the Kwibuka has gained International T20 status meaning teams will be earning T20 International Ranking Points which adds to the value of the tournament.

The team will travel by road from Kampala on Saturday night. They will visit the genocide memorial site on Monday with action starting on Tuesday.

The tournament will be played on a round-robin format, playing each team twice with the top-ranked team being crowned champions.