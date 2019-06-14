Home Football Photos from the Futsal Uganda Cup final Football Photos from the Futsal Uganda Cup final By John Batanudde - June 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram Dream Futsal Club encrypted their name as the first winner of the Futsal Uganda Cup after defeating Crown, 4-2, in the final on Thursday night at Lugogo. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Airtel Masaza Cup 2019: Ssese humbles Buvuma in battle of Islanders Football Akahoho poised for successful title defence at the 2019 Nganwa football league Football Wakiso Giants Football Club confirms Kisala as head coach LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Airtel Masaza Cup 2019: Ssese humbles Buvuma in battle of Islanders June 16, 2019