Tanzania record league winners Young Africans have unveiled Juma Balinya.

Balinya, last season’s top scorer in the Uganda Premier League joined the Tanzania side on a two year deal after completion of his contract at Police FC.

The attacking midfielder couldn’t hide his excitement as he spoke with fans applauding.

“My name is Juma Balinya, a player from Uganda,” he stated. “I am glad to join Young Africans and I promise to repay the faith,” he concluded.

Balinya caught the attention of clubs both on the domestic and regional scene and its understood that Young Africans’ rivals Simba were also interested in luring the midfielder to their home.

Young Africans finished runners up in the Tanzania league but are already in preparations for the forthcoming Caf Champions League as well as the local league.

Emmanuel Okwi and Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza are some of the Ugandan players that have previously featured for the club.