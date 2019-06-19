Development of the sports industry world over can never be complete without mention of sound management, infrastructure, funds, fans, media and the corporate support.

Along with the aforementioned, sports has drastically grown through leaps and bounds.

The corporate segment in particular also fuels the sector with the necessary funding to keep the day to day operations.

The Ambassador of Italy in Uganda H.E Domenico Fornara has hailed the different corporate organizations that invest immensely in the sports sector.

Domenico was addressing guests during the official launch of the fourth season for the formula one promotion run by Mandela Group of companies under the Pierri brand.

In a special way, I thank the corporate companies that have come up to support sports development in Uganda. PARTICULARLY, I would like to thank MANDELA GROUP OF COMPANIES FOR THE GENEROUS HEART TOWARDS SPORTS DEVELOPMENT IN THE COUNTRY. Ambassador of Italy in Uganda H.E Domenico Fornara

The fourth campaign was launched on Tuesday night at the City Tyres head quarters along 6th Street in Industrial Area, Kampala.

Eight lucky winners will win tickets to travel to the Jas Marina and watch the 2019 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2019.

To be part of this promo, a customer is tasked to buy only two Pirelli tyres at any City tyre branch and automatically enter the draw.

Previously, clients were tasked to purchase four tyres to be eligible for the draws.

The first draw will be held on 1st July 2019.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Omar Mandela (Chairman Mandela Group of companies) appreciated the customers, media and partners in making the event a success.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sebastian Vettel( Ferrari), Max Verstappen are some of the big name drivers that the lucky ticket winners will watch in action.