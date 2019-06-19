In a bid to boost the development of American Football in Uganda, the America Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU) is hosting Philadelphia Eagles coach Jeremiah Washburn and a group of experts in the game.

Washburn is in the country to conduct alongside other colleagues from the United States of America (USA) to train Ugandan coaches.

The group is being hosted by the fast-growing American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU) and will be expected to visit different camps in the country.

In the same vein, the delegation from the USA also came forthwith with an assortment of equipment ranging from balls, protective gear (shoulder pads and helmets).

Steven George Okeng, the president of the American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU) is grateful for the visit of experts in the game in Uganda.

Okeng asserts that the timely visit will further boost the federation’s gospel of spreading the game through primary, school, universities and clubs across the country.

America Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU) is humbled to host the delegation of officials from the USA led by Philadelphia Eagles coach Jeremiah Washburn. We shall a lot a great deal of things from these experts. This will further help in the growth of this interesting game across the country. Our target at the moment is to train as many coaches as possible. These will be able to spread the skills of the game. Also, are delighted for the donated equipment (balls, shoulder pads and helmets). Steven George Okeng, President American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU)

The delegation offered 15 balls, 20 helmets and shoulder pads apiece to AFFU.

The Federation plans countryside coaching clinics as one of the bold strategies to spread this game at drastic speed.

We are excited to be in uganda for the cause of development of american football in uganda. it is also worthy to note about how the game has been RECEIVED in the country. The leadership of the federation is doing tremendous work, the national council of sports, players, coaches and referees. we shall work hand in hand to see the game to the desired top levels Philadelphia Eagles coach Jeremiah Washburn

Besides the coaching clinics, there are planned training camps for players and referees to further equip them with the game skills.

American Football Federation of Uganda is among the 48 national sports federations fully registered with the country’s supreme sports governing body, The National Council of Sports (NCS) with a licence and certificate to operate legally.

AFFU is never a briefcase federation, as it houses its headquarters in Ntinda, a suburb of Kampala City.

Their headquarters are at located at plot 24, Muwafu curve off Semawata road in Ntinda with fully functional and furnished offices.