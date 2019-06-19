Uganda Cranes Group A matches at AFCON 2019:

Saturday, 22nd June: DR Congo Vs Uganda Cranes – Cairo International Stadium (3:30 PM)

Wednesday, 26th June: Uganda Cranes Vs Zimbabwe – Cairo International Stadium (8:00 PM)

Sunday, 30th June: Uganda Cranes Vs Egypt Pharoahs – Cairo International Stadium (10 PM)

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga sent a special message of inspiration to the Uganda Cranes delegation currently in Egypt prior to the kick off of the 2019 championship.

In the message, the Speaker delivers the key note information through the team skipper and first choice goalkeeper Dennis Onyango to the rest of the players.

On behalf of the Uganda Parliament, I would want to wish captain Dennis Onyango and the rest of the Uganda Cranes all the best. I wish you a very big victory in your opening match (against Democratic Republic of Congo) on Saturday. Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga

Parliamentarians’ support:

She also assures of overwhelming support from the members of parliament who are planning to travel all the way to Egypt and cheer on the team at all times.

A number of members of parliament will be in Egypt to give you support. We love you and we are counting on to bring the glory back home. Speaker Kadaga

During the last 2017 AFCON finals played in Gabon, the Parliament of Uganda contributed financially (Shs. 224, 500,000) to the team as a token on appreciation and motivation as well.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Uganda Cranes captain then, Geofrey Massa recieves the dummy cheque from the speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga in Port-Gentil (File Photo)

Kadaga traveled to deliver the collections from Parliament moments before the match against Ghana Black Stars at Port Gentil Stadium.

The Parliament, and Kadaga in particular are keen supporters of sports development in Uganda.

Recently, Kadaga graced the closure of the 2019 World Beach Woodball Championship in Entebbe.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes conducted their first training session on Tuesday evening at the Arab Contractors’ play ground in preparation for their opening match on Saturday against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

All the players are in the best condition ahead of the opener.

Uganda Cranes Delegation in Egypt:

Players (23 man Team):

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Brian Ronald Ddungu Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Isaac Muleme (FK Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Un attached), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Godfrey Walusimbi (Un-attached)

Midfielders: Mike Azira (Montreal Impact, Canada), Allan Kateregga (Maritzburg, South Africa), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), Abdul Lumala (Syrianska, Sweden), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC-Uganda)

Strikers: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania)

Officials: