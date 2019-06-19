Burundian hard-working holding midfielder Pistis Barenge has renewed his employment contract with Mbarara City Football Club for another season up to 2020.

Arguably among the club’s top performers from the previous season, Barenge

Barenge, formerly at Burundi’s top tier side Vital’O football club joined Mbarara City in July 2017 on a two year deal.

He is credited for his diligence, often sweating off his shins to engage in tackles, timely blocks and is a good passer of the ball at all ranges, short and long.

The move to renew his employment contract hurriedly was stirred by allegations stemming from the fact that former club coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi wanted to lure him to Onduparaka FC.

Mbarara City FC however have to incur an extra cost in a bid to renew his work permit as well, costing Shs 8M.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Pitis Barenge is control of the ball as Steven Sserwadda closes by

Mbarara City FC also managed to bring back former player Solomon Okwalinga from Onduparaka.

The Ankole Lions signed defender Bashir Muweesi from Katwe United FC and bow-legged midfielder Gadafi Gadihno from Onduparaka.

They are set to commence the 2019/2020 pre-season training under new coach Brian Ssenyondo under the newly appointed technical director Baker Kasule.