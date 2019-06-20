10th ICPAU Junior Woodball Championship:

Saturday, 22nd June 2019

At Buziga Islamic School (9 AM – Till Late)

At least 744 participants will grace the 10th edition of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) sponsored junior woodball championship.

The championship will take place on Saturday, 22nd June 2019 at the Buziga Islamic School playground, teeing off as early as 9 AM.

The huge numbers confirmed for this year’s event, is a drastic improvement from the one of 500 participants.

Upon this background, the sponsors (ICPAU) have continued to commit themselves towards the cause of supporting the championship.

This time round, the accountants body has contributed Shs 13M to help in purchase of trophies, certificates and help in the overall smooth progress of this day long championship.

The dummy cheque was officially handed over to officials from Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) led by the general secretary Joseph Collins Ssemanda at the ICPAU head offices found at Bukoto Street in Kampala on Wednesday.

ICPAU was ably represented by their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Susannie Kyamanywa, ICPAU manager stakeholder engagement Godfrey Neema and the company’s head of communications, Nancy Akullo.

Neema expressed the company’s desire to remain committed to supporting the growth of woodball in Uganda, starting with the delicate grassroot stage.

Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) is privileged to associate with the Uganda Woodball Federation. We are happy to partner with such this great sports federation to develop the game from the grassroots. We shall remain committed as well to supporting the development of the game at all times. Godfrey Neema, ICPAU Manager Stakeholder Engagement

we are happy as the uganda woodball federation that icpaU AS THE MAJOR SPONSORS OF JUNIOR WOODBALL IN UGANDA HAVE REMAINED STRONG PARTNERS FOR THE GROWTH OF THE GAME. WE ARE VERY EXCITED FOR THE OFFER. Joseph Collins Ssemanda, General Secretary Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF)

How the schools fared last year:

Primary Schools:

The 2018 edition was won by Luwero based Nalinya Lwantale Primary School in the boys catergory.

St Kizito Primary School and St Agnes Primary School came second and third respectively.

In the girls’ gender, Green Acres Primary School was victorious, closely followed by Namulonge Community School and Buziga Islamic Primary School who secured the 2nd and 3rd slots respectively.

Secondary Schools:

Kings College Budo was the overall top performer in the boys catergory.

Budo was followed by Entebbe based Airforce SS and Buziga Islamic SS.

The secondary school girls’ catergory was won by Luzira Secondary School as Mpoma School and Buziga Islamic came second and third respectively.

MVP’s:

Shanion Kato, a pupil at St Kizito Primary School was the boy’s most outstanding player as Namulonge’s Kevin Asimo took the top honours in the girls’ segment.

Kings College Budo’s Simon Ssebuuma was the best ranked male player in the secondary schools’ wing as Amina Nalujja of Airforce won the female catergory.

During this year’s event, there will be an inspiring speech from Denise Nanjeru, a former ICPAU Junior’s Championship player who is currently the most valuable player in Uganda, as a motivator to the participants.

Rewards:

Like the norm has been over the years, the best performers will be rewarded with trophies, medals and certificates.